Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Watch 'E lucevan le stelle' From TOSCA at Met Opera
The clip comes from the final dress rehearsal of the 2026-27 season production conducted by Oksana Lyniv.
Watch new video footage from the final dress rehearsal of Puccini's TOSCA at the Metropolitan Opera, featuring tenor SeokJong Baek singing an excerpt from Cavaradossi's Act III aria, "E lucevan le stelle." The video was filmed by Neville Braithwaite and documents the production ahead of its place in the Met's 2026-27 season.
TOSCA is Giacomo Puccini's melodrama about a volatile diva, an idealistic artist, and a sadistic police chief.
The Met's production of TOSCA is directed by David McVicar, with Oksana Lyniv conducting. The aria in the clip is sung by Cavaradossi, the artist at the center of the opera's story, in Act III.
The Met has also shared rehearsal footage from other recent productions, including a look at Lisette Oropesa singing Violetta's Act III aria from LA TRAVIATA in an early stage rehearsal. Tickets for TOSCA are available at the Met Opera box office, on the Met Opera app, and at metopera.org.
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