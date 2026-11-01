Review: Spectacular Yoncheva Shows What MEDEA Is All About at the Met

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It still amazes me how much a cast change can mean to a production’s effectiveness, even when it’s only the first revival after a production was new, and had a strong lead at the opening just a few years ago. In this case, it even reshapes the opera, as it did the other night at the Met’s first revival of the Met’s premier take at Cherubini’s MEDEA, with soprano Sonya Yoncheva in a show-stopping turn.

Suddenly the opera—with its libretto by Francois-Benoit Hoffman—seemed like a one-woman show, with the story springing completely from the head of Yoncheva. The David McVicar production (he did the set design as well, with Doey Luthi costumes and projections by S. Katy Tucker projections) took on new life here, restaged by Jonathan Loy.

Originally written in French (MEDEE), it was based on the Euripides version of the tragedy—boy meets girl and has two sons, boy dumps girl for the king’s daughter, girl decides on the worst revenge possible—and a French play of the same name.

Despite a cast that more than fulfilled its vocal and dramatic obligations—starting with tenor Michael Spyres’ Giasone, mezzo Victoria Karkacheva as Neris (Medea’s handmaid) and soprano Elena Villalon as Glauce—it was Yoncheva’s evening.

Of course, she’s no novice at the Met, having made her debut in 2013 as Gilda in RIGOLETTO. Yet she’s never seemed quite so in charge of the stage as she did at the opening of the opera’s revival on Friday. She was so potent, so thrilling, so riveting that one is at a loss for describing her impact except to say that she dazzled.

Not that the Met skimped on the evening’s other casting. Tenor (or baritenor) Spyres, who was the Met’s latest Tristan found the role of Giasone (as in “Jason and the Argonauts” and the Golden Fleece) congenial for him. It was not nearly as trying and did well by it, with him more than holding his own opposite Yoncheva, which was no small achievement.

And he somehow managed not to be the “heavy” in the story, as presented on stage at least, even though his abandonment of Medea for Glauce is what sets the tale of revenge in motion. Soprano Villalon did similarly well as his “new squeeze” and was effective in her murder scene at the hands of Medea.

Perhaps the greatest impression besides Yoncheva was given by mezzo Karkacheva, as Medea’s confidante Neris, whose earthy voice made the most of her pithy role. Bass Alexander Stavrakakis impressed as King Creonte, Glauce’s father, and the one who banishes Medea from Corinth.

Medea’s children were sung by the young pair of Anton Ratz and Jasper Thurston-Vargo. (Of course, their father is Giasone, though he isn’t mentioned in the cast lineup.)

Conductor Carlo Rizzi—who’s conducted hundreds of performances at the Met—knows how to keep the Met’s stellar musicians moving along at a fine clip, and provide the direction that the singers need to keep them at their best. The chorus, under Tilman Michael, was in good form as well.

Maria Callas gave the opera new life back in the 1950s, after a very long period of disinterest in it, but it’s been a hard slog to keep it alive since her last performances in the early ‘60s. Let’s hope that this Yoncheva take does something to breathe further interest into it.

Caption: Sonya Yoncheva as Medea

Credit: Marty Sohl/MetOpera

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