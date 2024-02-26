Video: Watch All New Clips from The Met Opera's LA FORZA DEL DESTINO

Watch all new clips of the new production of La Forza Del Destino. Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Mariusz Treliński’s new production of Verdi’s epic tale of ill-fated love and deadly vendetta. The production is a co-production of the Metropolitan Opera and Teatr Wielki–Polish National Opera.

Maestro Nézet-Séguin opens the spring season on February 26 when he conducts Mariusz Treliński's staging of Verdi's La Forza del Destino, the Met's first new production of the work in nearly 30 years. With soprano Lise Davidsen, one of the most sought-after sopranos of her generation, starring as Leonora, Treliński relocates this grand tale of ill-fated love, deadly vendettas, and family strife to contemporary America.

The distinguished cast also features tenor Brian Jagde as Leonora's forbidden beloved, Don Alvaro; baritone Igor Golovatenko as her vengeful brother, Don Carlo; mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk as Preziosilla; bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi as Fra Melitone; and bass Soloman Howard as both Leonora's father and Padre Guardiano.

How To Get Tickets

Tickets are on sale online.

Rush Tickets

$25 rush tickets are available for every performance and go on sale for Monday through Friday evening performances at noon, for matinees four hours before curtain, and for Saturday evenings at 2:00PM. Learn more about the Met's rush ticketing program here.



