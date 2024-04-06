Video: Sir Bryn Terfel and Annabel Thwaite Perform Schubert's 'Liebesbotschaft' at Carnegie Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel returned to Carnegie Hall’s largest stage on November 14, 2023, to perform a distinctive mix of the music for which he is so renowned, including traditional Welsh songs and selections by Schubert, R. Schumann, and Debussy.

Terfel is joined by pianist Annabel Thwaite in this excerpt from Schubert’s “Liebesbotschaft.”

Carnegie Hall’s mission is to present extraordinary music and musicians on the three stages of this legendary hall, to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience, to provide visionary education programs, and to foster the future of music through the cultivation of new works, artists, and audiences.