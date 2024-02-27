Video: OperaTheatre St. Louis Previews Short Opera 'ON MY MIND' from New Works Collective

Watch this all-new workshop clip from On My Mind, one of the three short operas premiering as a part of the 2024 New Works Collective! The collective runs from March 14th through 16th, 2024.

The New Works Collective allows audiences to experience the future of opera with three all-new 20-minute works!

Last winter, more than 130 artists applied to create new operas with OTSL. Ultimately, just three multi-genre teams were selected by a panel of St. Louis artists, advocates, and community leaders. Now, those three teams are about to prove just how innovative, inclusive, and fun opera can be.

About On My Mind

Traversing the hardest times with empathy and hope can create the sweetest friendships. Melodee and Lyric are both caregivers for elders in their respective families, struggling to balance their personal and professional duties with the irrepressible longing to laugh, live, and exist without guilt. When their worlds converge, they recognize a kindred spirit in one another. Their budding friendship leads to an unmatched sisterhood where strength, vulnerability, and joy go hand-in-hand.



