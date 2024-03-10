Video: Brian Jagd Sings 'O tu che in seno agli angeli' from LA FORZA DEL DESTINO at Met Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brian Jagde sings an excerpt from Don Alvaro’s Act III aria in a recent performance of La Forza del Destino at the Metropolitan Opera.

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Mariusz Treliński’s new production of Verdi’s epic tale of ill-fated love and deadly vendetta. The production is a co-production of the Metropolitan Opera and Teatr Wielki–Polish National Opera.

With soprano Lise Davidsen, one of the most sought-after sopranos of her generation, starring as Leonora, Treliński relocates this grand tale of ill-fated love, deadly vendettas, and family strife to contemporary America.

The distinguished cast also features tenor Brian Jagde as Leonora's forbidden beloved, Don Alvaro; baritone Igor Golovatenko as her vengeful brother, Don Carlo; mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Semenchuk as Preziosilla; bass-baritone Patrick Carfizzi as Fra Melitone; and bass Soloman Howard as both Leonora's father and Padre Guardiano.

How To Get Tickets

Tickets are on sale online.

Rush Tickets

$25 rush tickets are available for every performance and go on sale for Monday through Friday evening performances at noon, for matinees four hours before curtain, and for Saturday evenings at 2:00PM. Learn more about the Met's rush ticketing program here.