Victoria Bond's Opera CLARA Opens In New York

On Friday, November 8 and Sunday, November 10, the German Forum presents Victoria Bond's acclaimed opera about Clara Schumann, performed in concert. Clara will be performed at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre (2537 Broadway at 95th St., New York, NY 10025) on November 8 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $30 and are available at this link.

A second performance of Clara with the same cast will be presented by the Rhinebeck Chamber Music Society on November 10 at 3:00 pm, at Church of the Messiah in Rhinebeck, NY. Tickets are $35 and available at this link.

Both performances of Clara will be an abbreviated concert version; cast details are below.

Victoria Bond's opera about Clara Schumann (libretto by Barbara Zinn Krieger) premiered to critical acclaim at the Berlin Philharmonic Easter Festival in Baden-Baden earlier this year. The celebration of the 200th anniversary of Schumann's birth continues with these performances in New York. Composed by Ms. Bond during her residencies at the Brahms House in Baden-Baden, Clara weaves the intertwining lives of Clara Wieck, Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms into a dramatic mixture of music and passion. Complete cast details are below.

The world premiere of Victoria Bond's opera about Clara Schumann received worldwide media attention (listen to Ms. Bond's interview about Clara on WWFM) and enormous audience acclaim at 11 sold-out performances. Co-presented by the Easter Festival of the Baden-Baden Festspielhaus and the Berlin Philharmonic, Clara was performed by a cast of outstanding singers and orchestra, conducted by Michael Hasel, principal flute of the Berlin Philharmonic.

Symphony Space Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre 2537 Broadway at 95th St., New York, NY 10025 presented by The German Forum, i??Babette Hierholzer, artistic director

Tickets are $30 (plus $5 service fee) and available at this link

November 10, 3:00 pm: Rhinebeck Chamber Music Society Church of the Messiah 6436 Montgomery Street, Rhinebeck, NY 12572







Related Articles View More Opera Stories

More Hot Stories For You