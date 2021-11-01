Vancouver Opera to Celebrate Return To The Theatre With 2021-2022 Season Opener ORFEO ED EURIDICE

Vancouver Opera is returning to live performances at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre for the 2021-2022 season. Opening the season is the Vancouver Opera premiere of the timeless love story Orfeo ed Euridice by Christoph Willibald Gluck on December 4 and 5.

"We celebrate our return to the stage this season with a beautiful production of Orfeo ed Euridice with an exciting collaboration with Ne. Sans Opera and Dance, and The Dance Centre," said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. "Directed and choreographed by Idan Cohen, this production unifies three of our most cherished art forms, music, theatre and dance, into an innovative contemporary experience sure to delight all performing arts enthusiasts."

This exquisite opera follows the ancient Greek myth of Orfeo, a divinely gifted musician and poet, who moves the deities of the Underworld with the beauty of his music and poetry to lead his love Euridice back to the world of the living. This production is a Vancouver Opera premiere and marks the first collaboration with Ne. Sans Opera and Dance, and The Dance Centre. Orfeo ed Euridice is directed by Idan Cohen from Ne. Sans Opera with Vancouver Opera's Leslie Dala conducting the Vancouver Opera Orchestra and Vancouver Opera Chorus along with contemporary dancers. The cast for this production is Mireille Lebel as Orfeo, Krisztina Szabó as Euridice and Mireille Asselin as Amore.

"As the Artistic Director of Ne. Sans Opera and Dance I am honored to collaborate with Vancouver Opera and The Dance Centre to offer Vancouver audiences a special and unique performance," says Idan Cohen, Ne. Sans Opera Artistic Director. "Our production of Gluck's masterpiece Orfeo ed Euridice presents opera through the wonderful lens of contemporary dance. Opera is the most demanding of all art forms, as it brings the arts together, and we've been working day and night to offer the viewer a rich, vibrant artistic production."

Orfeo ed Euridice is sung in Sung in Italian with English SURTITLES projected above the stage. Tickets for the 2021-2022 season go on sale on October 12 through the Vancouver Opera box office either by phone or online.

Vancouver Opera has the continuing support of The Canada Council for the Arts, Government of Canada, the BC Arts Council and BC Provincial Government, the City of Vancouver Cultural Services and Vancouver Civic Theatres. Vancouver Opera season sponsor is BMO. Ticket Centre sponsor is Mission Hill Family Estate. For more information about the 2021-2022 Vancouver Opera Season, and to subscribe, please visit vancouveropera.ca.