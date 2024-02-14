Vancouver Opera Unveils 65th Anniversary Season Featuring DIE FLEDERMAUS, MADAMA BUTTERFLY & More

Vancouver Opera is celebrating 65 years of extraordinary opera with the announcement of its 2024-2025 season. In October, Strauss' eternally-charming Die Fledermaus opens the season, followed by Jonathan Dove's compassionate contemporary classic Flight in February 2025. Puccini's sublime masterpiece Madama Butterfly closes the season with an extended run in April/May 2025.

"Through dynamic mainstage productions and grassroots outreach, Vancouver Opera is celebrating all-time operatic triumphs for our 65th anniversary," said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. "Since our inaugural 1960 staging of Carmen, Vancouver audiences have been treated to world-class talents and dazzling, grand-scale productions. In 2024-2025, we're excited to honour decades of contributions from international trailblazers and Canadian arts scene stalwarts-and hundreds of years of opera history-while contributing some bold new ideas and energy of our own."

With its hilarious, champagne-forward hijinx, Strauss' classic operetta Die Fledermaus is the perfect way to pop the cork on our celebratory season in October and November 2024. Given that the title translates to "The Bat" (sometimes even presented as "The Revenge of the Bat"), you'd be forgiven for expecting some ominous dark fluttering while gravel-strafed voices say intense things indecipherably. But with its huge chorus, boisterous party scene, and rousing songs like "King Champagne", Strauss' beloved operetta absolutely radiates charm, wit, and good-natured mischief. Ashlie Corcoran returns to direct her second Vancouver Opera season opener in a row, having helmed the fantastical Magic Flute in 2023, while the high-spirited score is conducted by Vancouver Opera Music Director Jacques Lacombe.

In February comes a work of stunning emotional breadth from "the Mozart of the 21st century". Though it draws inspiration from the heart-wrenching true story of an Iranian refugee bureaucratically marooned in Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport for 16 years, Jonathan Dove's empathic Flight pulls off an improbable feat: it's a wildly engaging, melodically-accessible comedic romp, a triumph of pathos, and an absolute must-see. Called the greatest new work of the past 30 years, this production is led by the beloved Vancouver creative team of director Morris Panych and set designer Ken MacDonald, while Dove's propulsive music is steered by the baton of Leslie Dala, last seen by Vancouver Opera audiences helming The Flying Dutchman in 2023.

Concluding the season is Puccini's timeless Madama Butterfly. This passionate story is told through seductive arias and enduring, richly coloured melodies. Vancouver Opera Music Director Jacques Lacombe conducts the Vancouver Opera Chorus, Vancouver Opera Orchestra and international cast for an extended five-show engagement. The run boasts a double cast bursting with world-class talents, including Tokyo-born soprano Yasko Sato. Praised for her "disarming, honest, refined, and authentic" approach, she makes her VO/Canadian debut as Cio-Cio-San. One of the greatest works in operatic history, Puccini's poignant, deeply emotional music steers Madama Butterfly through love, heartbreak, hope, and tragedy.

Adds Wright, "our 65th season is going to be crackling with excitement as we present three very different operas in a far-ranging, grand-scale celebration of the art form."

Vancouver Opera will also be presenting several other special events, including the return of the popular, free, and family-friendly Opera in the Park on Sunday, July 14. Starting with a range of fun afternoon activities, audiences will be treated to an evening of duets, arias, and more from VO's 2024-2025 season and beyond, led by Music Director Jacques Lacombe and featuring sublime vocal soloists alongside the VO orchestra and chorus. This is a free, family-friendly event with activities beginning at 3pm, followed by the concert at 7:30pm in Deer Lake Park in Burnaby.

Single tickets go on sale July 2, 2024. Subscribers have until May 17, 2024 to renew their subscription for the 2024-2025 season. For more information about the 2024-2025 Vancouver Opera Season, and to subscribe, please visit vancouveropera.ca.