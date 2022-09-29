Vancouver Opera Announces Cast Change For THE PEARL FISHERS By Georges Bizet

Vancouver Opera is announcing a cast change to the opening production of its 2022-2023 season, Georges Bizet's The Pearl Fishers, in October.

"Our original singer portraying the role of Nadir is unable to join us for this production and we have cast American tenor Aaron Blake as Long Long's replacement," said Tom Wright, Vancouver Opera General Director. "It is thrilling for our company to bring together this wonderful cast and creative team for our first full-scale production of the season. We have seen tremendous interest from audiences so far this season."

Aaron Blake joins Canadian baritone Phillip Addis, Canadian-Lebanese soprano Miriam Khalil and Canadian-Armenian bass-baritone Vartan Gabrielian. The Pearl Fishers is directed by Vancouver favorite Rachel Peake along with American conductor Kamna Gupta making her Vancouver Opera debut.

Single tickets for the 2022-2023 season start at $50 and are available now through the Vancouver Opera box office online or at 604-683-0222. Additionally, those who want to become a member of the Vancouver Opera family can be come a subscriber. Choose from one of five subscriptions to experience Vancouver Opera with the best seats at the best price and a flexible refund policy.

Full season subscriptions start at $145. Choose one day of each performance or Build Your Own series to enjoy flexibility with your performances. New this year is the Duet (2 Opera) Subscription package where the subscriber can choose two operas of the season and enjoy the benefits of a subscriber with the duet flex package. For more information about the 2022-2023 Vancouver Opera Season, and to subscribe, please visit vancouveropera.ca.

Vancouver Opera has the continuing support of The Canada Council for the Arts, Government of Canada, the BC Arts Council and BC Provincial Government, the City of Vancouver Cultural Services and Vancouver Civic Theatres. Vancouver Opera season sponsor is BMO. Ticket Centre sponsor is Mission Hill Family Estate.

2022-2023 Vancouver Opera Season

by Georges Bizet

Queen Elizabeth Theatre, 700 Hamilton St., Vancouver, B.C.

Sung in French with English SURTITLES projected above the stage

Saturday, October 22, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 27, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 30, 2:00 p.m.

