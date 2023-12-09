VIDEO: Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III

The talk was followed by a performance of Wagner’s Tannhäuser.

By: Dec. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Review: CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI, Royal Opera House
Review: Met's First TANNHAUSER of the Season Interrupted by Demonstrators Photo 2 Review: Met’s First TANNHAUSER of the Season Interrupted by Demonstrators
Interview: Audra McDonald Lighting Up LA Opera Again Photo 3 Interview: Audra McDonald Lighting Up LA Opera Again
Opera Steamboat Names New General Director And CEO Photo 4 Opera Steamboat Names New General Director And CEO

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III

The cast of HBO’s The Gilded Age visited the Met for a discussion with Met Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III, followed by a performance of Wagner’s Tannhäuser.

Watch clips from the discussion below!

The Gilded Age is an American historical drama television series created and written by Julian Fellowes for HBO that is set in the United States during the Gilded Age, the boom years of the 1880s in New York City. Originally announced in 2018 for NBC, it was later announced in May 2019 that the show was moved to HBO.

The series premiered on January 24, 2022. In February 2022, the series was renewed for a second season.

The series stars Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Blake Ritson, Taissa Farmiga, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Jack Gilpin, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Ben Ahlers, Kelley Curran, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Patrick Page, Sullivan Jones.

ABOUT WAGNER'S TANNHÄUSER

Wagner's Tannhäuser returns to the Met stage on November 30 for eight performances, with notable Met role debuts for three principal cast members: Austrian tenor Andreas Schager in the title role, following his performances as Siegfried in the Met's 2019 Ring cycle; South African soprano Elza van den Heever as Elisabeth, following her critically acclaimed performance as Senta in Wagner's Der Fliegende Holländer last season; and Russian mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova, who appeared as Neris in last year's Met premiere of Cherubini's Medea, as Venus. The production also features German baritone Christian Gerhaher, lauded as “one of the finest Lieder singers of his generation” (The Guardian), in his company debut as Tannhäuser's companion knight Wolfram. Singing the role of Landgraf Hermann is German bass Georg Zeppenfeld, whose last Met performance was in 2021 as Pogner in Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg. Maestro Donald Runnicles conducts.

Returning to the Met stage for the first time since 2015, director Otto Schenk's classic staging was first performed on December 22, 1977.  In a review of the production's premiere, The New York Times hailed it as “Imaginatively staged, it is a production Wagner might recognize.”  The creative team includes set designer Günther Schneider-Siemssen, costume designer Patricia Zipprodt, lighting designer Gil Wechsler, and choreographer Norbert Vesak.

Videography by Neville Braithwaite.

Photos by Evan Zimmerman.







RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
Review: San Diego Opera Performs THE MIRACLE OF REMEMBERING at San Diego Civic Center Photo
Review: San Diego Opera Performs THE MIRACLE OF REMEMBERING at San Diego Civic Center

What did our critic think of San Diego Opera Performs THE MIRACLE OF REMEMBERING at San Diego Civic Center?

2
OPERA America Reveals Winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera Photo
OPERA America Reveals Winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera

OPERA America has revealed the winners of the 2023 Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera

3
Lyric Opera of Kansas City Announces Casting Update For ROMEO ET JULIETTE Photo
Lyric Opera of Kansas City Announces Casting Update For ROMEO ET JULIETTE

Lyric Opera of Kansas City has announced a casting update for its upcoming production of Roméo et Juliette. Kansas City native, Tenor Ben Bliss, will replace Matthew White in the role of Roméo.

4
Soprano Renée Fleming To Return For A Sixth Year To Lead SongStudio Photo
Soprano Renée Fleming To Return For A Sixth Year To Lead SongStudio

Soprano Renée Fleming returns for the sixth year to lead SongStudio, an innovative workshop exploring the future of the vocal recital. Public master classes will be led by Ms. Fleming, Angel Blue, Graham Johnson, and Nicholas Phan. Will Liverman joins as creative advisor.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA Video
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/23-1/23)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  