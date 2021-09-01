Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Metropolitan Opera Previews The Met: Live in HD 2021-22 Season

The season includes Boris Godunov, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, Eurydice, Cinderella, Rigoletto, Ariadne auf Naxos, Don Carlos, Turandot, Lucia di Lammermoor, and Hamlet.

Sep. 1, 2021 Â 

The Met recently announced its upcoming 2021-22 Live in HD season, kicking off on October 9.

Grand opera returns to the big screen with the 2021-22 season of Live in HD transmissions. The exciting lineup features ten stunning productions, including four Met premieres, all featuring opera's greatest stars.

Learn more at https://www.metopera.org/season/in-cinemas/.

Watch the preview video below!



Stephi Wild