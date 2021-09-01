VIDEO: The Metropolitan Opera Previews The Met: Live in HD 2021-22 Season

The Met recently announced its upcoming 2021-22 Live in HD season, kicking off on October 9.

Grand opera returns to the big screen with the 2021-22 season of Live in HD transmissions. The exciting lineup features ten stunning productions, including four Met premieres, all featuring opera's greatest stars.

The season includes Boris Godunov, Fire Shut Up in My Bones, Eurydice, Cinderella, Rigoletto, Ariadne auf Naxos, Don Carlos, Turandot, Lucia di Lammermoor, and Hamlet.

Learn more at https://www.metopera.org/season/in-cinemas/.

Watch the preview video below!