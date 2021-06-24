VIDEO: Royal Opera House Shares Vocal Tips for Opera Singers From Danielle de Niese's Masterclass
De Niese made her professional operatic debut at the age of 15 with the Los Angeles Opera.
Australian-American soprano Danielle de Niese leads a masterclass with three artists of the National Opera Studio - Judith Le Breuilly, Thomas Hopkinson and Monica McGhee - exploring repertoire by Mozart, Rossini, Strauss, Verdi and Massenet.
Danielle de Niese made her Royal Opera debut in the 2008/9 Season as Galatea (Acis and Galatea) and returns in the 2020/21 Season as Musetta (La bohÃ¨me).
The National Opera Studio (NOS) plays an essential role at the heart of British opera by providing professional training of the highest quality for singers and rÃ©pÃ©titeurs who have the potential to become the leading artists of their generation.
To find out more, visit nationaloperastudio.org.uk