VIDEO: Preview Flamenco Festival from National Ballet of Spain at New York City Center

At New York City Center March 8 through 10, 2024.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Discusses CARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera Photo 1 VIDEO: Mezzo-Soprano Aigul Akhmetshina Discusses CARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera
Opera Saratoga Announces Additional Casting And Concert Series For 62nd Annual Summer Fest Photo 2 Opera Saratoga Announces Additional Casting And Concert Series For 62nd Annual Summer Festival
Review: MANON, Royal Opera House Photo 3 Review: MANON, Royal Opera House
Review: MANON LESCAUT at Winter Opera Photo 4 Review: MANON LESCAUT at Winter Opera

The Flamenco Festival returns to New York with a special two-week extravaganza for its 23rd year celebrating the art of flamenco. Get a preview of the series below!

Curated by Miguel Marín, this year’s festival will commemorate Vicente Espinel, the inventor of the “Spanish guitar,” a fundamental emblem of flamenco art, and also pay tribute to Paco de Lucía, the guitarist who popularized the instrument. Performances at this year’s festival will highlight the Spanish guitar as the epicenter of flamenco, through the lenses of traditional and avant-garde flamenco performed by some of Spain’s greatest dance talents.

The internationally acclaimed National Ballet of Spain (Ballet Nacional de España) takes the City Center stage by storm in Invocación, an epic event for 38 dancers. A fusion of Spanish choreography and heritage led by director Rubén Olmo, Invocación celebrates the rich diversity of Spanish dance, including styles from flamenco to escuela bolera. It also includes a tribute to the great dancer and choreographer Mario Maya, one of the creators of the Andalusian Flamenco Theater.







RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
City Opera Vancouver Presents SONG FROM THE UPROAR - A Celebration Of Early Feminist Icon, Photo
City Opera Vancouver Presents SONG FROM THE UPROAR - A Celebration Of Early Feminist Icon, Isabelle Eberhardt

City Opera Vancouver presents 'Song from the Uproar’ - a Celebration of Early Feminist Icon, Isabelle Eberhardt. Explore the adventurous and tragic life of Isabelle Eberhardt, an explorer, journalist, and sufi, in this Canadian premiere.

2
Photos: First Look at Pittsburgh Operas IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE Photo
Photos: First Look at Pittsburgh Opera's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE

Get a first look at photos of Pittsburgh Opera's Iphigénie en Tauride.

3
VIDEO: Preview Flamenco Festival from National Ballet of Spain at New York City Center Photo
VIDEO: Preview Flamenco Festival from National Ballet of Spain at New York City Center

The Flamenco Festival returns to New York with a special two-week extravaganza for its 23rd year celebrating the art of flamenco. Get a preview of the series below!

4
Video: Watch A New Trailer For CCARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera Photo
Video: Watch A New Trailer For CCARMEN at the Metropolitan Opera

Watch an all new trailer for English director Carrie Cracknell's Met debut with a new modern-day staging of Carmen, one of opera’s most enduringly powerful works.

From This Author - Joshua Wright

Joshua Wright, a native of Boston, MA, has been captivated by Broadway since childhood. When he's not penning articles for BroadwayWorld.com, Joshua can be found swimming at the local pool, crafti... (read more about this author)

Video: Get A First Look At ILLINOISE At Chicago Shakespeare TheaterVideo: Get A First Look At ILLINOISE At Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Video: See An All New Trailer For HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at TheatreWorks Silicon ValleyVideo: See An All New Trailer For HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
Interview: Andy Karl On Returning To GROUNDHOG DAY, the Show's International Success & MoreInterview: Andy Karl On Returning To GROUNDHOG DAY, the Show's International Success & More
Video: Cast Of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY On The Show In Three WordsVideo: Cast Of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY On The Show In Three Words

Videos

John de los Santos on Opera Orlando's FRIDA Video
John de los Santos on Opera Orlando's FRIDA
Vasilisa Berzhanskaya Sings 'Non più mesta' from Rossini's CINDERELLA at Lyric Opera Video
Vasilisa Berzhanskaya Sings 'Non più mesta' from Rossini's CINDERELLA at Lyric Opera
Preview Flamenco Festival from National Ballet of Spain at New York City Center Video
Preview Flamenco Festival from National Ballet of Spain at New York City Center
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  