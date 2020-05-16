VIDEO: Opera Singer Peter Kendall Clark Performs Nightly Concerts For Brooklyn Neighbors

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Opera singers are taking to their porches in Brooklyn to serenade neighbors, a half hour before the city claps for healthcare workers.

Peter Kendall Clark stands on the ledge of his apartment building every night to perform. He recently also brought two friends from the New York City Opera as well, Jessica Fishenfeld and Glenn Seven Allen.

This has been going on for two weeks. Audiences gather, six feet apart, to hear the impromptu concert.

"This is the first time I've gone out and shared my voice in over two months," Allen told PIX11 News. "So yeah, I am just really, really grateful."

"It's like an amphitheater. It's a narrow street with the sound bouncing off the walls," Clark said. "It's like a nice opera house," he added.

Watch the video from PIX11 News below!





