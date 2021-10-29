Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Janai Brugger Sings 'Summertime' in Rehearsal For The Metropolitan Opera's PORGY AND BESS

The production runs October 31 - December 12.

Oct. 29, 2021  

The Metropolitan Opera has posted a video from the final dress rehearsal of their production of Porgy and Bess. In the video, Janai Brugger sings Clara's Act I aria 'Summertime', conducted by David Robertson.

Smashing box office records when it premiered during the 2019-20 season, the Met's landmark staging of this American classic returns, with many of its original cast members reprising their celebrated portrayals. Bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue reunite as the title couple, leading a superb ensemble that also includes soprano Janai Brugger as Clara, soprano Latonia Moore as Serena, mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves as Maria, tenor Frederick Ballentine as Sportin' Life, bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Crown, and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green as Jake. David Robertson once again takes to podium to conduct.

Learn more at https://www.metopera.org/season/2021-22-season/porgy-and-bess/.

Videography by Pete Scalzitti.

