VIDEO: Get A First Look At SALOME At Canadian Opera Company

Get a first look at Canadian Opera Company's SALOME! A dance-perhaps the most famous one in history-precedes a macabre kiss and an execution in this opera by Richard Strauss. An explosive, modernist score propels the action, redefining musical storytelling.

Directed by Academy Award-nominated Atom Egoyan, this production stars Ensemble Studio graduate Ambur Braid-acclaimed for her recent tour de force performance in the title role at Frankfurt Opera-as Salome, alongside Karita Mattila and Michael Schade.

Cast & Creative Team

Conductor: Johannes Debus

Assistant Conductor: Derek Bate

Director: Atom Egoyan

Assistant Director: Marilyn Gronsdal

Set Designer: Derek McLane

Costume Designer: Catherine Zuber

Original Lighting Designer: Michael Whitfield

Revival Lighting Designer: Davida Tkach

Projections Designer: Phillip Barker

Choreographer: Serge Bennathan

Revival Choreographer: Julia Aplin

Shadow Designer: Clea Minaker

Intimacy Coordinator: Siobhan Richardson

Stage Manager: Jenifer Kowal

Salome: Ambur Braid

Jochanaan: Michael Kupfer-Radecky

Herod: Michael Schade

Herodias: Karita Mattila

Narraboth: FrÃ©dÃ©ric Antoun

The Page: Carolyn Sproule

First Jew: Owen McCausland

Second Jew: Michael Colvin

Third Jew: Jacques Arsenault

Fourth Jew: Adam Luther

Fifth Jew: Giles Tomkins

First Nazarene: Robert Pomakov

Second Nazarene: Jorell Williams

First Soldier: Vartan Gabrielian

Second Soldier: Scott Conner

Cappadocian: Alex Halliday

An Attendant: Alex Hetherington