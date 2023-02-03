VIDEO: Get A First Look At SALOME At Canadian Opera Company
Salome is on stage until February 24, 2023
Get a first look at Canadian Opera Company's SALOME! A dance-perhaps the most famous one in history-precedes a macabre kiss and an execution in this opera by Richard Strauss. An explosive, modernist score propels the action, redefining musical storytelling.
Directed by Academy Award-nominated Atom Egoyan, this production stars Ensemble Studio graduate Ambur Braid-acclaimed for her recent tour de force performance in the title role at Frankfurt Opera-as Salome, alongside Karita Mattila and Michael Schade.
Cast & Creative Team
Conductor: Johannes Debus
Assistant Conductor: Derek Bate
Director: Atom Egoyan
Assistant Director: Marilyn Gronsdal
Set Designer: Derek McLane
Costume Designer: Catherine Zuber
Original Lighting Designer: Michael Whitfield
Revival Lighting Designer: Davida Tkach
Projections Designer: Phillip Barker
Choreographer: Serge Bennathan
Revival Choreographer: Julia Aplin
Shadow Designer: Clea Minaker
Intimacy Coordinator: Siobhan Richardson
Stage Manager: Jenifer Kowal
Salome: Ambur Braid
Jochanaan: Michael Kupfer-Radecky
Herod: Michael Schade
Herodias: Karita Mattila
Narraboth: FrÃ©dÃ©ric Antoun
The Page: Carolyn Sproule
First Jew: Owen McCausland
Second Jew: Michael Colvin
Third Jew: Jacques Arsenault
Fourth Jew: Adam Luther
Fifth Jew: Giles Tomkins
First Nazarene: Robert Pomakov
Second Nazarene: Jorell Williams
First Soldier: Vartan Gabrielian
Second Soldier: Scott Conner
Cappadocian: Alex Halliday
An Attendant: Alex Hetherington