Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Get A First Look At SALOME At Canadian Opera Company

Salome is on stage until February 24, 2023

Feb. 03, 2023 Â 

Get a first look at Canadian Opera Company's SALOME! A dance-perhaps the most famous one in history-precedes a macabre kiss and an execution in this opera by Richard Strauss. An explosive, modernist score propels the action, redefining musical storytelling.

Directed by Academy Award-nominated Atom Egoyan, this production stars Ensemble Studio graduate Ambur Braid-acclaimed for her recent tour de force performance in the title role at Frankfurt Opera-as Salome, alongside Karita Mattila and Michael Schade.

Cast & Creative Team

Conductor: Johannes Debus
Assistant Conductor: Derek Bate
Director: Atom Egoyan
Assistant Director: Marilyn Gronsdal
Set Designer: Derek McLane
Costume Designer: Catherine Zuber
Original Lighting Designer: Michael Whitfield
Revival Lighting Designer: Davida Tkach
Projections Designer: Phillip Barker
Choreographer: Serge Bennathan
Revival Choreographer: Julia Aplin
Shadow Designer: Clea Minaker
Intimacy Coordinator: Siobhan Richardson
Stage Manager: Jenifer Kowal

Salome: Ambur Braid
Jochanaan: Michael Kupfer-Radecky
Herod: Michael Schade
Herodias: Karita Mattila
Narraboth: FrÃ©dÃ©ric Antoun
The Page: Carolyn Sproule
First Jew: Owen McCausland
Second Jew: Michael Colvin
Third Jew: Jacques Arsenault
Fourth Jew: Adam Luther
Fifth Jew: Giles Tomkins
First Nazarene: Robert Pomakov
Second Nazarene: Jorell Williams
First Soldier: Vartan Gabrielian
Second Soldier: Scott Conner
Cappadocian: Alex Halliday
An Attendant: Alex Hetherington



Hungarian State Opera Presents THE WOODEN PRINCE Photo
Hungarian State Opera Presents THE WOODEN PRINCE
On 11 February 2023, the Hungarian State Opera presents a BartÃ³k double bill featuring two of his pieces that enjoyed their world premieres at the Budapest Opera House over a hundred years ago. The Wooden Prince is staged with a new choreography by LÃ¡szlÃ³ Velekei, whereas Bluebeardâ€™s Castle can be seen in the 2018 production by the Danish star director Kasper Holten.
Houston Grand Opera Joins Forces with Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M, And Photo
Houston Grand Opera Joins Forces with Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M, And More For the Fourth Annual GIVING VOICE
OnÂ Friday, February 24, 2023, Houston Grand Opera (HGO)Â willÂ stage the fourth annual Giving Voice concert in partnership with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University. The fourth annual concert will be presented outside the Wortham Theater Center for the first time, at the new Cathedral of the historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in the Third Ward, in celebration of Black History Month.
Edmonton Opera Announces 60th Season Featuring CARMEN, DON GIOVANNI & More Photo
Edmonton Opera Announces 60th Season Featuring CARMEN, DON GIOVANNI & More
Audiences are invited to Edmonton Operaâ€™s Diamond Anniversary Season, celebrating a proud history of 60 years of opera in Edmonton.
Opera Columbus Announce First Spanish Tango Opera Performed In Columbus: MARIA DE BUENOS A Photo
Opera Columbus Announce First Spanish Tango Opera Performed In Columbus: MARIA DE BUENOS AIRES
The sensual rhythms of tango combine with operatic passions inâ€¯Maria de Buenos AiresÂ is bringing heat to the Ohio February Air.â€¯Â Astor Piazzolla's revolutionaryâ€¯nuevo tangoâ€¯scoreÂ andâ€¯Horacio Ferrer's mesmerizing poetry unite the ghostly realm with the physical world to portray the spiritual journey of the opera's heroine.Â Â Â 

More Hot Stories For You


Hungarian State Opera Presents THE WOODEN PRINCEHungarian State Opera Presents THE WOODEN PRINCE
February 2, 2023

On 11 February 2023, the Hungarian State Opera presents a BartÃ³k double bill featuring two of his pieces that enjoyed their world premieres at the Budapest Opera House over a hundred years ago. The Wooden Prince is staged with a new choreography by LÃ¡szlÃ³ Velekei, whereas Bluebeardâ€™s Castle can be seen in the 2018 production by the Danish star director Kasper Holten.
Bronx Opera Company Presents LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This WeekendBronx Opera Company Presents LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This Weekend
January 27, 2023

The Bronx Opera Company will open its 56th season with the landmark musical LADY IN THE DARK, music by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ira Gershwin, and book by Moss Hart.Â Â  Â 
Guild Opera Company Presents TOSCA This WeekendGuild Opera Company Presents TOSCA This Weekend
January 24, 2023

The great opera TOSCA will be presented by Guild Opera Company on Friday January 27th and Saturday January 28th at 7:30 PM at River of the Valley in Canoga Park.
Bronx Opera Company to Present LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This MonthBronx Opera Company to Present LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This Month
January 21, 2023

The Bronx Opera Company will open its 56th season with the landmark musical LADY IN THE DARK, music by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ira Gershwin, and book by Moss Hart.Â  Performances will be on Saturday & Sunday, January 28 & 29 Saturday & Sunday, February 4 & 5.
Wagner's LOHENGRIN Will Return to The Met Starring Piotr BeczaÅ‚aWagner's LOHENGRIN Will Return to The Met Starring Piotr BeczaÅ‚a
January 18, 2023

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹Wagner's soaring masterpiece Lohengrin returns to the Met stage after 17 years, in a new production by internationally renowned director FranÃ§ois Girard. The production runs from February 26th-April 1st.
share