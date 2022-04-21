VIDEO: First Look at Kirk Dougherty in Character Performing 'La donna è mobile' in RIGOLETTO

Rigoletto goes on stage on Friday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m and will feature the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, the Opera Orlando Chorus, and dancers from Orlando Ballet.

Watch tenor Kirk Dougherty sing "La donna è mobile!" in character below!

Rigoletto is Giuseppe Verdi's first significant success. This tragic masterpiece portrays the story of a court jester caught in a snare of corruption, lust, and vengeance.

The production features Korean baritone SeungHyeon Baek as Rigoletto, Metropolitan Opera soprano Lindsay Ohse as Gilda, and renowned tenor Kirk Dougherty as the dastardly Duke of Mantua. This original and thrilling production is led by Metropolitan Opera conductor Gregory Buchalter.