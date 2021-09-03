Utah Opera Updates Health Policies To Ensure Performances Continue Safely

The safety of audience members, musicians, and staff remains the top priority of Utah Symphony | Utah Opera (USUO). With the current rise in Covid-19 cases, and to help ensure the well-being of the entire community, USUO has updated its health guidelines for indoor public performances at Abravanel Hall and Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre. These policies will enable USUO to continue to share live music experiences and fulfill its mission-in turn, contributing toward artistic vibrancy and economic activity in downtown Salt Lake City.

Face coverings will be required at indoor Utah Symphony events taking place between September 8 and September 15-including ¡Celebración Sinfónica! at Abravanel Hall on Wednesday, September 8 and Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi in Concert at Abravanel Hall on Thursday, September 9 and Friday, September 10. (Masks will be strongly encouraged at Utah Healing Field 2021 - United We Stand taking place at the outdoor Sandy Promenade on Saturday, September 11.)

Beginning Thursday, September 16, all audience members ages 12 and older attending Utah Symphony or Utah Opera performances at Abravanel Hall and Janet Q. Lawson Capitol Theatre must show either proof of vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to entry.

At that time, effective September 16, face coverings will continue to be required for those who are not vaccinated-including children under age 12-and will be strongly encouraged for those who are vaccinated.

Proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 tests, as well as valid photo identification such as a driver's license or school ID, will be checked at the entrances to Abravanel Hall and Capitol Theatre. Accepted forms of documentation include an electronic record (for example, via the Docket or CLEAR mobile apps), a physical vaccination card, or a photo of a vaccination card. Audience members must be fully vaccinated, meaning the final dose of the vaccine must have been administered at least 14 days prior to entry to the performance.

If presenting a negative Covid-19 test as an alternative to vaccination, the test must be dated within 72 hours of entry to the performance. Home tests will not be accepted.

To find vaccination locations, please visit vaccines.gov. For local testing sites, please visit coronavirus.utah.gov/testing-locations/.

Ticketholders who are unable to attend may exchange their tickets for another performance or donate the value of their ticket to support USUO's mission of connecting the community through music and music education. Exchanges are always free for season ticketholders; non-season subscribers who request an exchange by Saturday, October 30 will have the $5 per ticket exchange fee waived as a courtesy. Additionally, through October 30, ticketholders who are unable to provide the required documentation may request a refund for any performances in the 2021-22 season. For assistance with ticket options, please call Patron Services at (801) 533-NOTE (6683), Monday through Friday, 12pm to 6pm, or email info@usuo.org.

USUO continues to adhere to enhanced health protocols in its performance venues, including air filtration that meets CDC standards, enhanced cleaning procedures, touchless ticketing, and hand sanitizer available throughout venues. USUO will continue to monitor current recommendations and guidelines from the CDC and state and local government.