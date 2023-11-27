Tulsa Opera Presents Benefit Concert Featuring Oklahoma's Own Soprano Sarah Coburn

Tickets on sale now for "Sarah Coburn: A Benefit Concert" performances on Saturday, December 2nd at the Lorton Performance Center at the University of Tulsa.

Nov. 27, 2023

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., Tulsa Opera will present a special one-night only performance featuring renowned Oklahoma soprano, Sarah Coburn, on the stage of the University of Tulsa's Lorton Performance Center. The concert is a benefit for the company in honor of its 75th anniversary, which it celebrates this December.

This exclusive evening of music will showcase Coburn's extraordinary talent as she presents classic selections from beloved operas. The performance will be accompanied by Tulsa Opera Principal Pianist Lyndon Meyer, who also serves as music director for the company's other 2023-24 season productions.

"Sarah Coburn performing with Tulsa Opera in our 75th season is meaningful for our company and for me personally," says Artistic Director Aaron Beck. "Her artistry has the power to captivate audiences, and this performance promises to be an unforgettable experience. We are grateful that Sarah is serving as an ambassador for Tulsa Opera in our 75th anniversary season."

Coburn is celebrated for her performances on prestigious stages worldwide, including the Metropolitan Opera, Glimmerglass Opera, and Wiener Staatsoper. She has previously captivated Tulsa Opera audiences with her roles in productions of Lakmé, The Barber of Seville, The Daughter of the Regiment, Roméo et Juliette, and the 2020 "baseball" version of Rigoletto.

"We are proud to present an evening that not only celebrates exceptional talent but also contributes significantly to our mission," says General Director and CEO Lori Decter Wright. "This event is a vital fundraiser for Tulsa Opera, enabling us to continue our commitment to artistic integrity, education, and community enrichment."

Sponsorships are also available for the benefit concert. By purchasing sponsorship level tickets, starting at $250 per person, patrons can further support Tulsa Opera and enjoy a range of exclusive benefits, including premium seating and access to the post-concert reception with Sarah Coburn.

Tickets for Sarah Coburn: A Benefit Concert are available for purchase from the Tulsa Opera box office online at TulsaOpera.com or by calling (918) 582-3133. Tickets are $50-$100.

Sponsorship tickets begin at $250 and include entry to an exclusive, post-show reception with the performers.

The Performance

· 7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 2nd

· At the Lorton Performance Center at the University of Tulsa - 550 S Gary Place

· Features internationally acclaimed soprano Sarah Coburn, Tulsa Opera Principal Pianist Lyndon Meyer, French hornist Josh East, and flutist Burak Göçer

· The run time of the concert is two hours, including a 20-minute intermission

Formed in 1948, Tulsa Opera is the first performing arts organization established in Oklahoma and the 10th oldest opera company in North America. The company excels at producing bold, brave, and fresh productions of opera classics, and accomplishes this by identifying excellent young singers, then pairing them with conductors and stage directors who can improve their artistic talents. In addition to presenting a main stage season, the company fosters young talent through outstanding initiatives such as The Raise Your Voice Tour, a program that brings live educational performance to more than 10,000 students annually, with a focus on disadvantaged urban and rural schools. Tulsa Opera, throughout its history, has articulated the desire of local leaders to create and maintain a world-class city. Opera is in Tulsa's DNA, and communication with opera patrons confirms that the Tulsa community has a robust commitment to the company's success. More information at Click Here.




