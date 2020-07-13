Tri-Cities Opera Launches TCO NEXT: A Virtual Vocal Competition

Tri-Cities Opera (TCO) has launched its first national vocal competition. TCO NEXT: A Virtual Vocal Competition seeks to encourage emerging professional singers by promoting new voices and new music. Singers will compete for cash prizes with a grand prize of $3000 and a contract for a future role in a Tri-Cities Opera production.

The audition process will feature an anonymous first round where judges will receive only audio recordings. The second round will move to video format and the final round will be adjudicated by a panel of renowned judges from the opera world. A finals concert will be streamed on October 18, 2020 at 3pm.

Panelists include:

Final (3rd) Round:

Crystal Manich - Stage and Screen Director, Artist Mentor

Morris Robinson - Acclaimed Operatic Bass

Kamala Sankaram - Composer, Performer

First and Second Round:

Jenni Bank - Mezzo-Soprano, TCO Artistic Advisor

Tesia Kwarteng - Mezzo-Soprano, Former TCO Resident Artist

John Rozzoni - TCO General Director

TCO Next features a requirement that singers submit one crossover or 21st century selection to encourage preparation and exploration of diverse repertoire. The competition will also incorporate a Social Media Award, giving artists the opportunity to hone networking and PR skills through the leveraging of selected video submissions via Facebook and Instagram. #TCOnext

"This virtual format opens up a whole world of singers that we might not normally get to hear", said John Rozzoni, General Director. "We can't wait to feature the fabulous talent coming up next in our industry."

Tri-Cities Opera was founded in 1949 by the late Peyton Hibbitt and Carmen Savoca. Known throughout the region for its exceptional productions, Resident Artist Training Program, set and costume rental business, and Opera-Go-Round (an educational tour that reaches tens of thousands of children each year), TCO has been honored by the National Board of Directors of Opera America, has received the President's Medal from Binghamton University, and has been awarded the prestigious New York State Council on the Arts Governor's Award.

Tri-Cities Opera productions are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. General Operating Support is provided to Tri-Cities Opera by a grant from the Broome County Arts Council's United Cultural Fund, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Klee Foundation.

