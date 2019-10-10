Trans Opera MICHIGAN TREES Comes To NYC For One Night Only

Following a successful premiere in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Fifth Wall Performing Arts is bringing to New York their brand-new multi-genre opera for classical and folk singers: "Michigan Trees: A Guide to the Trees of Michigan and the Great Lakes Region"!



This opera is the first original show produced by Fifth Wall Performing Arts, with music and libretto by Grey Grant and Directed by Karl Ronneburg. Previously, Fifth Wall presented a full production of "Einstein on the Beach" in their Michigan living room, the video of which was tweeted by Philip Glass and which Nico Muhly called "bonkers insane brilliant".

"Michigan Trees" follows the journey of Orna, a trans-woman, as she grapples with self-acceptance. Portrayed by a baritone (Grey Grant), "as she feels she is seen", and by a soprano (Allison Prost), "as she sees herself", Orna travels to the north of Michigan, guided by the Mother of Trees, and transforms into the white pine that sits upon Chapel Rock at the edge of Lake Superior, overlooking it all.

Running one night only--October 12 at Dixon Place in the East Village, 7:30pm--for fans of new and experimental opera, this show is going to be amazing! All details regarding cast and tickets can be found at: bit.ly/MichiganTrees





