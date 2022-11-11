Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen Encore Presentation of Met Opera's Production of Verdi's LA TRAVIATA

The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen Encore Presentation of Met Opera's Production of Verdi's LA TRAVIATA

The encore presentation will screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 12pm.

Nov. 11, 2022 Â 

Verdi's La Traviata is the next Met Opera production coming to the big screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse. Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta-one of opera's ultimate heroines-in Michael Mayer's vibrant production of Verdi's beloved tragedy. Tenor Stephen Costello plays Violetta's self-centered lover, Alfredo, alongside baritone Luca Salsi as his disapproving father, with Maestro Daniele Callegari on the podium. The encore presentation will screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 12pm as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series with Support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Tickets are free for all students 18 & under!

La Traviata is one of the most popular and frequently performed of all operas, a staple of the standard operatic repertoire. It tells the story of the tragic love between the courtesan Violetta and the romantic Alfredo Germont. Played out against the hypocrisy of upper-class fashionable society, Alfredo and Violetta's love threatens to shame his family. When his father directly appeals to Violetta to relinquish her one chance of happiness, Violetta submits and her act of self-sacrifice leads to her paying the ultimate price. The classic story has served as the inspiration for several modern adaptations, including the popular films Moulin Rouge! and Pretty Woman. The encore transmission will be hosted by superstar soprano and four-time Grammy Award-winner RenÃ©e Fleming, who will be starring in Kevin Puts's The Hours, screening at the Playhouse on Sunday, December 18 at 12:30pm.


For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE; $12.50), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.




Review: New York Becomes HOMETOWN to Kaminsky-Reed Opera About ICE Raid on Slaughterhouse Photo
Review: New York Becomes HOMETOWN to Kaminsky-Reed Opera About ICE Raid on Slaughterhouse in Iowa
HOMETOWN TO THE WORLD--the 70-minute contemporary chamber opera by Laura Kaminsky and Kimberly Reed about the aftermath of a 2008 raid by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a slaughterhouse in Postville, Iowa--is about as far from the Midwest of Meredith Willsonâ€™s THE MUSIC MAN imaginable.
White Snake Projects Offers 4 Short Holiday Operas In LETS CELEBRATE, December 10 Photo
White Snake Projects Offers 4 Short Holiday Operas In LET'S CELEBRATE, December 10
On December 10, Cerise Jacobs and her activist opera company, White Snake Projects (WSP), follow up their fall mainstage production of the poli sci-fi opera Cosmic Cowboy with the first installment of Let's Celebrate!, a new opera series comprising four short operas that supplement traditional holiday programming with stories that more closely mirror the demographics of the company's community.
San Diego Opera Announces Winning Proposals For OPERA HACK 3.0 Photo
San Diego Opera Announces Winning Proposals For OPERA HACK 3.0
San Diego Opera has announced the winning proposals of Opera Hack 3.0 have been awarded.
OPERA America Announces Winners Of The Inaugural Awards For Digital Excellence In Opera Photo
OPERA America Announces Winners Of The Inaugural Awards For Digital Excellence In Opera
OPERA America has announced the winners of the inaugural Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera. The Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera recognize the best work created for digital platforms by individual producers and organizations in the U.S. and Canada, in four categories: Artistic Creation, Education/Enrichment Material, University/Conservatory Projects, and Noteworthy Projects.

More Hot Stories For You


The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen Encore Presentation of Met Opera's Production of Verdi's LA TRAVIATAThe Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen Encore Presentation of Met Opera's Production of Verdi's LA TRAVIATA
November 11, 2022

Verdi's La Traviata is the next Met Opera production coming to the big screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse. Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violettaâ€”one of opera's ultimate heroinesâ€”in Michael Mayer's vibrant production of Verdi's beloved tragedy.
Opera ParallÃ¨le Announces Tickets On Sale For EVEREST: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCEOpera ParallÃ¨le Announces Tickets On Sale For EVEREST: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
November 11, 2022

Opera ParallÃ¨le (OP), the Bay Area's leading producer of contemporary opera, has announced tickets for the company's upcoming Everest: An Immersive Experience, are now on sale beginning with an initial allotment of nine performances spanning February 3 â€“ 12.
Opera Star Michael Fabiano LaunchesÂ ARTSMART's Online Art Auction ToÂ Support Under-Resourced Youth This MonthÂ Opera Star Michael Fabiano LaunchesÂ ARTSMART's Online Art Auction ToÂ Support Under-Resourced Youth This MonthÂ 
November 9, 2022

MichaelÂ Fabiano, co-founder and international opera starArtSmart announces its first ever Online Art Auction, featuring exquisite fine art and experiences collected from around the world, to bring awareness to the nonprofit's impact and raise critical funds.
Washington National Opera Presents Tenth Season Of American Opera Initiative, January 21Washington National Opera Presents Tenth Season Of American Opera Initiative, January 21
November 9, 2022

Washington National Opera (WNO) presents the tenth season of its acclaimed American Opera Initiative (AOI) with world premieres of three new operas on January 21, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. in the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater.
Photos: First Look at DON CARLOS at Lyric Opera of ChicagoPhotos: First Look at DON CARLOS at Lyric Opera of Chicago
November 9, 2022

Lyric Opera of Chicago is present Verdiâ€™s towering masterpieceÂ Don CarlosÂ â€” performed for the first time at Lyric in its definitive five-act version with the matchless eloquence of its original French text â€” for five performances only, November 9-25, 2022. Get first look at photos here!