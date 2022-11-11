The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen Encore Presentation of Met Opera's Production of Verdi's LA TRAVIATA

Verdi's La Traviata is the next Met Opera production coming to the big screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse. Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta-one of opera's ultimate heroines-in Michael Mayer's vibrant production of Verdi's beloved tragedy. Tenor Stephen Costello plays Violetta's self-centered lover, Alfredo, alongside baritone Luca Salsi as his disapproving father, with Maestro Daniele Callegari on the podium. The encore presentation will screen at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 12pm as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series with Support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Tickets are free for all students 18 & under!

La Traviata is one of the most popular and frequently performed of all operas, a staple of the standard operatic repertoire. It tells the story of the tragic love between the courtesan Violetta and the romantic Alfredo Germont. Played out against the hypocrisy of upper-class fashionable society, Alfredo and Violetta's love threatens to shame his family. When his father directly appeals to Violetta to relinquish her one chance of happiness, Violetta submits and her act of self-sacrifice leads to her paying the ultimate price. The classic story has served as the inspiration for several modern adaptations, including the popular films Moulin Rouge! and Pretty Woman. The encore transmission will be hosted by superstar soprano and four-time Grammy Award-winner RenÃ©e Fleming, who will be starring in Kevin Puts's The Hours, screening at the Playhouse on Sunday, December 18 at 12:30pm.



For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE; $12.50), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.