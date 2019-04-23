The Metropolitan Opera's 2019 Summer Recital Series Features Six Free Concerts, Bringing Opera To All Five Boroughs

The Metropolitan Opera's 2019 Summer Recital Series once again brings free outdoor recitals, featuring established artists and young talents of the opera world, to New Yorkers in all five boroughs. The series, now in its 11th year, features six free concerts, and has become an operatic summer tradition.

Presented in collaboration with City Parks Foundation's SummerStage Festival, the first two concerts, on Monday, June 10 at 8:00 p.m. at Central Park SummerStage (Manhattan) and Wednesday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Brooklyn Bridge Park (Brooklyn), will feature soprano Ying Fang, who sang a featured role in Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito this season, and tenor Ben Bliss and baritone Nathan Gunn, who sang together this season in Mozart's The Magic Flute. They will be joined by Met pianist Dan Saunders.

Four additional recitals feature soprano Leah Hawkins and tenor Mario Bahg, current members of the Met's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, and baritone Joseph Lim, a winner of the Met's National Council Auditions. They will be accompanied by Met pianist Dimitri Dover. Their concerts will take place on Thursday, June 13 at 7:00 p.m. in Jackie Robinson Park (Manhattan); Saturday, June 15 at 4:00 p.m. in Williamsbridge Oval (Bronx); Monday, June 17 at 7:00 p.m. in Socrates Sculpture Park (Queens); and Wednesday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m. in Clove Lakes Park (Staten Island).

The Met's Summer Recital Series will feature arias and duets, as well as Broadway standards and other classical favorites.

The Met's Summer Recital Series is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and in collaboration with the Department of Parks and Recreation. Major funding has also been provided by The Elizabeth B. McGraw Foundation, in honor of Mrs. McGraw.

No tickets are required for any of the performances. There are no rain dates for any of the park recitals. For more information please visit metopera.org/season/summer-2019/recitals/.





