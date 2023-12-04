The Met: Live In HD 2023–24 Season Continues With FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONA

Saturday, December 9, at 12:55PM ET.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Review: CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI, Royal Opera House Photo 1 Review: CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI, Royal Opera House
Review: Met's First TANNHAUSER of the Season Interrupted by Demonstrators Photo 2 Review: Met’s First TANNHAUSER of the Season Interrupted by Demonstrators
Review: SIR BRYN TERFEL at Kennedy Center Photo 3 Review: SIR BRYN TERFEL at Kennedy Center
Interview: Audra McDonald Lighting Up LA Opera Again Photo 4 Interview: Audra McDonald Lighting Up LA Opera Again

The Met: Live In HD 2023–24 Season Continues With FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONA

The Metropolitan Opera's 2023–24 Live in HD season continues with the live transmission of Daniel Catán's Florencia en el Amazonas, the first Spanish-language opera to be performed at the Met in nearly a century, on Saturday, December 9, at 12:55PM ET. This is also the first opera by a Mexican composer to be presented by the company. With a majority Latinx cast led by celebrated Mexican-American soprano Ailyn Pérez, the premiere of Florencia marks an unprecedented Latin American cultural and artistic moment for the Met.

Inspired by the magical realism of novelist Gabriel García Márquez, with a libretto by Mexican writer Marcela Fuentes-Berain, Catán's 1996 opera follows Florencia Grimaldi, a South American opera diva who returns to her homeland to perform at the legendary opera house of Manaus and to search for her lost lover, who has vanished into the jungle. Led by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met's Jeanette Lerman-Neubauer Music Director, the cast stars Pérez in the title role and features a distinguished ensemble of singers portraying the diva's fellow travelers on the riverboat to Manaus—soprano Gabriella Reyes as the journalist Rosalba, bass-baritone Greer Grimsley as the ship's captain, baritone Mattia Olivieri as his enigmatic first mate, tenor Mario Chang as the captain's nephew Arcadio, and mezzo-soprano Nancy Fabiola Herrera and baritone Michael Chioldi as the feuding couple Paula and Alvaro.

The new production by award-winning director Mary Zimmerman brings the mysterious and magical realm of the Amazon to the Met stage. The creative team includes Havana-born, Buenos Aires–raised set designer Riccardo Hernández in his Met debut, with costume designer Ana Kuzmanić, lighting designer T.J. Gerckens, projection designer S. Katy Tucker, and choreographer Alex Sanchez.

Gary Halvorson will direct the Live in HD presentation for cinemas, with critically acclaimed Mexican tenor, theater director, and artistic director Rolando Villazón serving as host. He will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access and conduct interviews with the cast and creative team during intermission.

The Stars of Florencia en el Amazonas

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Montreal, Canada

Ailyn Pérez, Florencia Grimaldi; Chicago, Illinois

Gabriella Reyes, Rosalba; Meriden, Connecticut

Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Paula; Canary Islands, Spain

Mario Chang, Arcadio; Guatemala City, Guatemala

Mattia Olivieri, Riolobo; Sassuolo, Italy

Michael Chioldi, Alvaro; Latrobe, Pennsylvania

Greer Grimsley, Captain; New Orleans, Louisiana

For further details on Florencia en el Amazonas, please click Click Here.

The 2023–24 Live in HD season continues with Nabucco (January 6), Carmen (January 27), La Forza del Destino (March 9), Roméo et Juliette (March 23), La Rondine (April 20), and Madama Butterfly (May 11). All performances will be Saturday matinees transmitted live from the Met stage. An encore screening of Mozart's The Magic Flute from 2006 will also be presented in select venues on December 2, with dates varying internationally. 

Photo credit: Ken Howard / Met Opera




RELATED STORIES - Opera

1
The Met: Live In HD 2023–24 Season Continues With FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONA Photo
The Met: Live In HD 2023–24 Season Continues With FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONA

Don't miss the live transmission of Daniel Catán's 1996 opera Florencia en el Amazonas, the first Spanish-language opera at the Met in nearly a century. Join in for this historic cultural and artistic moment as a majority Latinx cast brings this magical realism-inspired production to life.

2
Happy Birthday, La Divina! Photo
Happy Birthday, La Divina!

Maria Callas—or Maria Anna Cecilia Sofia Kalogeropoulos—was born in New York City on December 2, 1923. She was a supernova who blazed across the opera world (and beyond) and it will never be the same. If you need proof, take a listen to the Warner Classes/Erato boxed set, “La Divina: Maria Callas In All Her Roles,” which was issued in September, consisting of 131 CDs of La Callas in all her 74 roles.

3
Classic Holiday Opera AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS To Be Presented At Central Presbyterian Photo
Classic Holiday Opera AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS To Be Presented At Central Presbyterian Church in Downtown Denver

Central City Opera invites you to experience the magic of the holiday season with Gian Carlo Menotti's family-friendly opera, 'Amahl and the Night Visitors.' This heartwarming production will grace the stage at the Central Presbyterian Church in Denver for four captivating performances on December 23 and 24, combining enchanting storytelling, profound music, and a talented ensemble to bring the Christmas tale to life. 

4
Review: Met’s First TANNHAUSER of the Season Interrupted by Demonstrators Photo
Review: Met’s First TANNHAUSER of the Season Interrupted by Demonstrators

All that was missing were shouts of “food fight!” to turn last night’s performance of Richard Wagner’s TANNHAUSER—the first of the Met’s season—into a version of National Lampoon’s Night at the Opera, as climate activists interrupted the house debut of the great baritone Christian Gerhaher, and audience members traded barbs with the demonstrators, threatening the company’s determination that “the show must go on.”

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three) Video
Watch Nina Stemme as Kostelnička in Janáček's JENŮFA (Act Three)
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago Video
Lawrence Brownlee Sings 'Ah! Mes Amis' from THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA Video
Watch Footage from Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Janáček's JENŮFA
View all Videos

Opera SHOWS
Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin in Opera Matthias Goerne / Evgeny Kissin
Carnegie Hall (4/25-4/25)
SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Graham Johnson Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/22-1/22)
Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch in Opera Diana Damrau / Helmut Deutsch
Carnegie Hall (2/06-2/06)
Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins in Opera Ema Nikolovska / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/28-3/28)
SongStudio: Young Artists Recital in Opera SongStudio: Young Artists Recital
Carnegie Hall (1/27-1/27)
Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya in Opera Regula Mühlemann / Tatiana Korsunskaya
Carnegie Hall (5/08-5/08)
SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Renée Fleming Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/26-1/26)
SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Nicholas Phan Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/23-1/23)
SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class in Opera SongStudio: Angel Blue Master Class
Carnegie Hall (1/24-1/24)
Justin Austin / Howard Watkins in Opera Justin Austin / Howard Watkins
Carnegie Hall (3/05-3/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  