The Met Announces 2019 Summer Encores

Beginning Wednesday, June 19, the Met will present Summer Encores, featuring select performances from the celebrated Live in HD series, in more than 400 movie theaters across the United States and Canada. The 2019 Summer Encores opens with Gounod's Roméo et Juliette, seen in Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher's acclaimed production, with tenor Vittorio Grigolo and soprano Diana Damrau as the star-crossed lovers. The series continues with the Met's classic production of Puccini's La Bohème; Rossini's comedy Il Barbiere di Siviglia with a winning cast led by mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, tenor Juan Diego Flórez, and baritone Peter Mattei; and Verdi's monumental Aida, with superstar soprano Anna Netrebko in the title role, opposite mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili as her rival, Amneris.

Screening dates in the United States and Canada are listed below. To purchase tickets to the Summer Encores in the United States, visit FathomEvents.com. To purchase tickets in Canada, visit Cineplex.com. For participating international venues and dates, please check your local cinema listings.

Roméo et Juliette (United States: June 19 · Canada: June 19, 30)

A pair of charismatic artists, tenor Vittorio Grigolo and soprano Diana Damrau, star in Gounod's adaptation of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy. Gianandrea Noseda conducts Bartlett Sher's acclaimed production. Transmitted live on January 21, 2017.

La Bohème (United States: June 26 · Canada: June 26, July 6)

Franco Zeffirelli's famed staging, an audience favorite for more than 30 years, features a winning cast, including soprano Kristine Opolais and tenor Vittorio Grigolo as the lovers Mimì and Rodolfo. Stefano Ranzani conducts. Transmitted live on April 5, 2014.

Il Barbiere di Siviglia (United States: July 10 · Canada: July 17, 21)

Rossini's madcap comedy stars mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, tenor Juan Diego Flórez, and baritone Peter Mattei. Maurizio Benini conducts Bartlett Sher's spirited production. Transmitted live on March 24, 2007.

Aida (United States: July 17 · Canada: July 24, August 4)

Soprano Anna Netrebko and mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili offer blazing performances in Verdi's grand drama of ancient Egypt, seen in a monumental production by Sonja Frisell. Nicola Luisotti conducts. Transmitted live on October 6, 2018.





