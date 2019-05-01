The Little OPERA Theatre of NY Announces Guest Artists for The New York Premiere of Benjamin Britten's OWEN WINGRAVE

The little OPERA theatre of ny (LOTNY) presents the New York Premiere of Benjamin Britten's opera in two acts, OWEN WINGRAVE, with libretto by Myfanwy Piper, at GK Arts Center, 29 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY, from May 9-12, 2019, with performances on Thursday through Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 3pm. Tickets are $20-$45 and are available at www.ticketcentral.com.

In Benjamin Britten's hauntingly intense opera based on a ghost story byHenry James, Owen Wingrave sets a young man's scruples and beliefs against the fanaticism of his family. Wingrave is a young man who comes home to confront his family and rebel against its military past. The ghosts of his ancestors and a dark secret haunt all the inhabitants of the Wingrave home. Britten's powerful score etches strong individual voices caught within a fraught atmosphere. Originally commissioned by the BBC, it premiered on television in 1971, and was subsequently performed at Covent Garden in 1973. This production will be part of the Fourth New York Opera Alliance Opera Fest.

Conducted by Richard Cordova (Falstaff with the Martina Arroyo Foundation, Prince of Players with LOTNY), the New York Premiere will be directed by LOTNY Artistic Director Philip Shneidman (Piramo e Tisbe, Prince of Players) with scenic and lighting design by Josh Smith (Abrons Arts Center and Alabama Shakespeare Festival), costume design by Lara de Bruijn (My Name is Ben at Goodspeedand Party Face at City Center) and projection design by Alex Basco Koch (Be More Chill on Broadway).

Cast includes baritones Robert Balonek and Michael Weyandt as Owen, tenors Bernard Holcomb and Daniel Curran as Lechmere, mezzo-sopranos Katherine Pracht and Augusta Caso as Kate, bass-baritone Daniel Kleinand bass Matthew Curran as Coyle, sopranos Janice Hall and Amelia Watkins as Mrs Coyle, sopranos Emily Pulley and Tracy Cox as Miss Wingrave, sopranos Mary Ann Stewart and Beverly O'Regan Thiele as Mrs. Julian, and tenors Rufus Müller and Brian Downen as Sir Philip/Narrator.

The ghosts and servants of the Wingrave household will be played by guest artists Hunter Hoffman, Sydnee Elder, Kannan Vasudevan, and special guest Penny Fuller.





