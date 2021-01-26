The Gipsy Kings By Andre Reyes Returns To Dubai Opera This February

After two sell-out concerts in 2019 and 2020, the Kings of Catalan rumba, The Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes, will return to Dubai Opera this February! Fans can look forward to embarking on a one-of-a-kind musical journey as The Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes will take the Dubai Opera stage for two shows- one on Thursday 18th February at 8pm and another on Friday 19th February, also at 8pm.

Melding deep-heated flamenco, rumba, salsa, and pop to the tune of 20 million albums sold, the Grammy Award-winning hit-makers behind "Bamboléo" celebrate in their very own, blistering tradition - taking audiences on an incredible journey with flamenco guitars and booming Spanish vocals.

Get ready to sing and tap your toes once again to the rhythms of all your favourite hits this February at Dubai Opera!

Dubai Opera is is committed to providing all guests with a safe environment in alignment with the UAE COVID-19 safety protocols to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all. All guests are required to keep their face masks on within Dubai Opera and in the auditorium during the show. Additionally, social distancing will be maintained inside the auditorium and guests can expect a limited seating capacity as well as rigorous sanitization routines which are implemented at all touchpoints.

