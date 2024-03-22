The Gerda Lissner Foundation Announces 2024 Winners International Vocal Competition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gerda Lissner Foundation, a renowned organization dedicated to nurturing the talents of aspiring opera singers, is thrilled to announce the winners of its 2024 International Vocal Competition.

This year's competition attracted a remarkable pool of gifted vocalists from across the globe. After a rigorous selection process, the esteemed panel of judges has chosen the following winners:

OPERA DIVISION WINNERS:

Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen, countertenor (Top Prize LIEDERKRANZ FOUNDATION AWARD)

Yeongtaek Yang, baritone (First Prize STEPHEN DE MAIO MEMORIAL AWARD)

ByeongMin Gil , bass-baritone (Second Prize)

Maire Therese Carmack, mezzo-soprano (Third Prize)

Karoline Podolak, soprano (Judges' Special Prize)

OPERETTA AND ZARZUELA DIVISION WINNERS:

Shelen Hughes, soprano (First Prize SCOTT BARNES MEMORIAL AWARD)

Rosario Armas, mezzo-soprano (Second Prize)

GRANT WINNERS:

Tatev Baroyan-SOPRANO

Gabrielle Beteag-MEZZO-SOPRANO

Matthew Cairns-TENOR

Alice Chung-MEZZO-SOPRANO

Jana McIntyre-SOPRANO

Gemma Nha-SOPRANO

Jazmine Olwalia-MEZZO-SOPRANO

Joseph Sacchi-TENOR

Yichen Xue-BARITONE

ENCOURAGEMENT WINNERS:

Susanne Burgess-SOPRANO

Joanne Evans-MEZZO-SOPRANO

Evan Gray-BASS-BARITONE

Melissa Joseph-SOPRANO

Donghoon Kang-BASS BARITONE

Emilie Kealani-SOPRANO

Julia Stuart-SOPRANO

"We were deeply moved by the exceptional talent and dedication displayed by all the participants," said Michael A. Fornabaio, The Gerda Lissner Foundation's President.

The pianist was Arlene Shrut, and the judges were Michael Benchetrit, Ken Benson, Maestro Mark Shapiro, Dona D. Vaughn, and Midge Woolsey.

AN EVENING OF Lieder/Song, Opera, Operetta and Zarzuela

The seven top prize winners along with Lieder/Song VC 2023 top prize winners (Maire Therese Carmack, mezzo-soprano-first prize; Gemma Nha, soprano-2nd prize; Anna Kelly, mezzo-soprano-3rd prize) will be presented in concert at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall's Zankel Hall, on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

Midge Woolsey will host the concert, and the pianist is Arlene Shrut.

There will also be a special Guest Appearance Honoring Metropolitan Opera Star and Grammy Award Winner Anthony Roth Costanzo.

For complimentary tickets: www.gerdalissner.org

Or contact boxoffice@carnegiehall.org | CarnegieCharge 212.247.7800

ABOUT THE GERDA LISSNER FOUNDATION

The Gerda Lissner Foundation was created by Mrs. Lissner, a Metropolitan Opera subscriber for 77 years, to provide young opera singers with the financial support they need to pursue their craft and excel in the world of Opera. We believe that the encouragement and assistance to young artists toward achieving their goals are imperative for the continuation of this demanding art form.