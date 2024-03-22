Tenor Jonathan Tetelman to Make Met Debut, Opposite Soprano Angel Blue, in Puccini's LA RONDINE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Puccini’s passionate love story La Rondine will make a rare Met appearance, opening March 26 for eight performances only. Soprano Angel Blue stars as the French courtesan Magda, opposite tenor Jonathan Tetelman in his Met debut as Ruggero. Blue returns to the Met following her critically acclaimed performances as Micaëla in Bizet’s Carmen earlier this season and is also scheduled to perform the role of Liù in Puccini’s Turandot on April 11. Tetelman, honored as Opus Klassik Award’s 2023 Break-Out Artist of the Year, has been recognized for his portrayals of Alfredo in Verdi’s La Traviata and Rodolfo in Puccini’s La Bohème at Covent Garden, Cavaradossi in Puccini’s Tosca at the Semperoper Dresden, and Loris Ipanoff in Giordano’s Fedora at Oper Frankfurt. He is also scheduled to sing Pinkerton in the Met’s spring run of Puccini’sMadama Butterfly, opposite Asmik Grigorian in her Met debut, starting April 26.

Also making their Met debuts in La Rondine are soprano Emily Pogorelc and tenor Bekhzod Davronov as Lisette and Prunier. Both have been praised by critics around the world, with Pogorelc being described as an “incisive, lively soprano” (The New York Times) and Davronov as “a fantastic voice … wonderfully elegant, and easy in its upper registers” (The Guardian).

Maestro Speranza Scappucci, who made history as the first-ever Italian woman to conduct at La Scala and made her Met debut last season, returns to lead the Met Orchestra and the cast.

Nicolas Joël’s Art Deco–inspired staging transports audiences from the heart of 1920s Parisian nightlife to a dreamy vision of the French Riviera. The creative team includes set designer Ezio Frigerio, costume designer Franca Squarciapino, and lighting designer Duane Schuler.

La Rondine was first performed at the Met on March 10, 1928. The opera has only been performed a total of 33 times on the Met stage and was last performed in 2013.

La Rondine Worldwide Broadcasts in Cinema, Radio, and Online

The performance of La Rondine on Saturday, April 20, will be transmitted live to movie theaters around the globe as part of the Met’s Live in HD series.

The March 26, April 2, and April 20 performances of La Rondine will be broadcast live on Metropolitan Opera Radio on the SiriusXM app. The April 20 performance will also be broadcast over The Robert K. Johnson Foundation–Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network, and audio from the March 26 and April 2 performances will also be streamed live on the Met’s website, metopera.org.

Photo credit: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera