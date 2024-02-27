﻿Teatro Grattacielo Unveils 2024 Season Featuring World Premiere of BEYOND THE HORIZON & More

Teatro Grattacielo proudly has revealed its 30th anniversary season. The 2024 season sets the tone for the decade ahead, aligning with the company's missions.

Flagello's Beyond the Horizon - World Premiere

Sunday, September 15, 2024, at La MAMA Shares

https://grattacielo.org/season/beyond-the-horizon-world-premiere

For the first time in its history, Teatro Grattacielo will present an American neo-romantic masterpiece written by composer Nicolas Flagello, on a libretto by Nicolas Flagello and Walter Simmons: the World Premiere of Beyond The Horizon, based on Nobel laureate Eugene O'Neill's Pulitzer Prize-winning play of the same title. The opera will be sung in English. Exploring the themes of hope, disillusionment, missed life opportunities and the pursuit of dreams through the story of two brothers in conflict over love and destiny, this production promises an experimental and immersive experience. The cast showcases John Robert Green, Spencer Hamlin, Sara Kennedy, Melina Jaharis, Steven Kirby, Carla Lopez Speziale, Kathleen Echols and the Teatro Grattacielo orchestra conducted by Christian Capocaccia. Director soon to be announced.

The Young Artists Series: G. Donizetti's L'Elisir D'Amore

Saturday, June 1st and Sunday, June 2nd 2024 at The Flea Theater, The Sam.

https://grattacielo.org/season/young-artists-opera-lelisir-damore

This co-production between Teatro Grattacielo, Camerata Bardi International Academy and the Light Opera of NJ showcases a cast exclusively made up of emerging talents. Camerata Bardi Voice Academy 2024's young artists will own the stage to give life to eccentric characters in this reinterpretation of the Italian comic opera Elisir d'Amore, in which saturated colors will resonate with rose infused patterns to visually empower Donizetti's delightful music. The production's creative team features Conductor Maestro Jason Tramm, Director Stefanos Koroneos, Set Designer David Santiago, Lightning Designer Amara McNeil, and Projections Designer Chara Spathi. The cast showcases young artists Pedro Barrera, Victoria McGrath, Megan Dobbs, Tiernan Chase, Maia Gonzalez, Yoonji Kim, Henry Hyunsoon Kim, Bryan McClary, Logan Dooley, Natasha Scheuble, Nicole Silva, Valia Karagiorga, Elizabeth Barsalou, Taylor Consiglio. The opera will be sung in Italian with English supertitles.

Teatro Grattacielo's 30th Anniversary Gala Soirée

In 2024, Teatro Grattacielo celebrates thirty years of enthralling performances and cultural revitalization, breathing new life into lesser-known operatic treasures. To celebrate our thirty-year legacy, we shall be hosting a Gala at the Consulate General of Greece in New York in June 2024. Some of our beloved singers will be accompanied on piano by Mexican pianist and conductor Abdiel Vazquez.

Creative Tableaux

https://grattacielo.org/programs/intergenerational-multidisciplinary-educational-outreach-creative-tableaux

Teatro Grattacielo's "Creative Tableaux" is an all-inclusive, free, educational program that combines opera and visual arts to offer a unique learning experience for all ages, aiming to empower younger generations to become opera enthusiasts, performers, and supporters. Through hands-on workshops -masterclasses and work-based learning interships guided by opera and art professionals, participants dive into the opera's world and learn about the different steps involved in creating an opera. In 2024, the program keeps expanding and collaborates with The High School of Fashion Industries on tailormade projects, offering internship opportunities to students, involving them in costume styling and creation for Teatro Grattacielo's upcoming productions.

Opera Under The Arch

With new Board Director Sung Shin, Teatro Grattacielo is thrilled to bring back free opera under Washington Square Park's iconic arch in the summer, as part of its educational and community outreach program "Creative Tableaux". Opera Under the Arch is returning for a new season with various appointments and artists.

About Teatro Grattacielo's last three decades

Successful productions of rare and forgotten operatic gems such as Mascagni's Guglielmo Ratcliff, Montemezzi's L'Amore dei Tre Re, Giordano's La Cena Delle Beffe, and Spontini's historic Italian version of La Vestale are some highlights of Teatro Grattacielo's past years, to name a few. The company's dedication to excellence and musical authenticity has earned recognition from audiences, critics, and artists alike. Under new leadership since 2020, Teatro Grattacielo has expanded both its repertoire and boundaries gaining international acclaim and creating collaborations with prominent arts organizations, implemented the robust educational programs Creative Tableaux, and experimented with innovative performance techniques.

For more information and ticket purchases, please visit www.grattacielo.org.