Teatro Grattacielo, renowned for its commitment to presenting operatic treasures, is set to bring Gaspare Spontini's La Vestale. This production is taking place on December 8-10, 2023, at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall, marking a significant milestone as part of the centenary celebrations honoring Greek-American soprano Maria Callas.

Under the baton of conductor Philip Forget and the artistic direction of Stefanos Koroneos, Teatro Grattacielo promises a new experience, blending timeless music with cutting-edge visual art. Video art by Lydia Venieri and neon flex art by Emorfili Tsimplidou will complement the grandeur of La Vestale, adding a modern and immersive dimension to the production.

The pivotal role of Licinio will be sung by the acclaimed tenors Marcello Alvarez and Jose Bros. The role of Giulia will be portrayed by the enchanting sopranos Alexia Voulgaridou and Indra Thomas

"We are thrilled to present Spontini's La Vestale in collaboration with Thessaloniki Concert Hall as we celebrate the centenary of the legendary Maria Callas," expressed Stefanos Koroneos, Director of the production. "This opera is a testament to the power of music and the enduring legacy of one of the greatest voices in the history of opera."

Teatro Grattacielo has a rich history of reviving rare and significant operatic works, and La Vestale continues this tradition with its compelling narrative and lush, evocative score. The collaboration with Thessaloniki Concert Hall adds an international dimension to this production, fostering cultural exchange and artistic synergy.

Creative Team and Cast list

Philippe Forget Conductor

Stefanos Koroneos Director

Lydia Venieri Costume & Video Art Designer

Dimitris Koutas Lightings

Chara Spathi Projectionist & Video mapping

Emorfili Tsimplidou Neon Flex Lighting Designer & Supervisor

Konstantinos Kafandaris

Maria Kavalioti Assistant Director

Athanasios Papaisiou

Eftichia Veniota

Michalis Trachalios Orchestra preparation

Alexia Voulgaridou (8 & 10/12) Julia, young vestal

Indra Thomas (9/12) Julia, young vestal

Marcelo Álvarez (8 & 10/12) Licinius, Roman General

José Bros (9/12) Licinius, Roman General

Marina Comparato The Great Vestal

Devid Cecconi Cinna, head of the legion

Marco Spotti Chief Priest

Gianluca Margheri Chief of the Aruspices

Mixed Choir of Thessaloniki

Mary Konstantinidou Chorus master

Thessaloniki City Symphony Orchestra

About Teatro Grattacielo:

Teatro Grattacielo was founded in 1995 in New York City with a mission to preserve and perform lesser-known Italian operas. Over the years, the organization has achieved numerous milestones that demonstrate its commitment to excellence in the arts.

One of Teatro Grattacielo's most notable accomplishments is its successful production of rare and overlooked operatic works such as Mascagni's Guglielmo Ratcliff, Il Piccolo Marat, and Iris, Montemezzi's L'Amore dei Tre Re, L'Incantesimo, and Risurrezione, Zandonai's Giulietta e Romeo as well as Giordano's La Cena Delle Beffe . Through meticulous research and dedication to musical authenticity, the company has unearthed forgotten gems from the Italian operatic tradition and brought them to life on stage.

Additionally, Teatro Grattacielo has established itself as a leader in the opera community through its collaborations with internationally recognized artists and conductors. By fostering these relationships, the organization has been able to create world-class productions that are both artistically inspiring and technically impressive.

Overall, Teatro Grattacielo's dedication to preserving and promoting Italian opera has made it one of the premier opera companies in the United States. Its commitment to excellence and authenticity has earned it the admiration of audiences, critics, and artists alike.

Since its new leadership in 2022, the company has accomplished the following:

1. Expanded repertoire- In addition to performing lesser-known Italian operas, Teatro Grattacielo has also performed works in other languages. Teatro Gratttacielo is about to commission it's first opera in English.

2. International recognition- Teatro Grattacielo has gained a reputation outside of the US.

3. Collaborations- The company has collaborated with other arts and city organizations, including the Battery Park City Authority, Opera Hispanica, The Queens Symphony, Cultural and Conference Center of Crete, Lincoln sponsored The Festival of NY and Megaron Thessaloniki.

4. Educational programs- Teatro Grattacielo has a robust educational program that includes lectures, workshops, and masterclasses.

5. Innovations in performance- The company has experimented with multimedia and other interactive performance techniques to engage audiences in new ways.

