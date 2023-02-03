Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Teatro Grattacielo Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring DON GIOVANNI & More

Teatro Grattacielo Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring DON GIOVANNI & More

The season will also feature Spontini's La Vestale starring Indra Thomas as Giulia and Tahanee Aluwihare as La Gran Vestale.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Teatro Grattacielo has announced its 2022-23 Season, featuring Mozart's Don Giovanni on June 16 & 17, 2023 at Riverside Theater and Spontini's La Vestale starring Indra Thomas as Giulia and Tahanee Aluwihare as La Gran Vestale on October 28, 2023 at the Gerald Lynch Theater at John Jay College. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit grattacielo.org/season.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself, we are excited to be bringing back to the US the historic Italian version of La Vestale, adding to yearlong celebrations of the 100th birth anniversary of Greek-American soprano Maria Callas," said Stefanos Koroneos, General and Artistic Director, Teatro Grattacielo. "Maria was born in New York. She took her first steps around our great city. With our season, we are honoring her memory, her artistry, and her love for our great city and community. We are also happy to be presenting our production of Don Giovanni, programmed during Pride Month to add to citywide Pride celebrations."

Mozart's Don Giovanni

June 16 & 17, 2023 at Riverside Theater

Presented in collaboration with the Mid-Atlantic Chamber Orchestra

grattacielo.org/season/don-giovanni

With a special combination of great young singers, provocative staging and projections, Teatro Grattacielo and Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy young artists program present Mozart's arguably greatest opera, Don Giovanni, during Pride Month. Updated as a celebration of Spanish sic-kitsch set in '90s replete with air couches, Chanel clothes and lots of jewels, this production is a dedication to Spanish cinematographer Pedro Almodovar and Cuban Bolero singer La Lupe. On the stage will be neon bull sculptures, a five-piece couch covered with Piet Mondian fabric, and lots of gazpacho. The performers will be driven by their most inner desires and fears, living their lives in a continued state of suspension. A suspension of time. A suspension of senses. In a '90s Spain, where food, sex and pop culture are a way of expression.

Conductor: Jason Tramm, Director: Stefanos Koroneos, Set Designer: Tasos Protopsaltou, Costume Designers: Tasos Protopsaltou & Sara Beth Pearson, Lighting Designer: Matthew Deinhart, Poster Designer: Ricardo Monge

Cast: Enes Pektas, Lucas Bouk, and Ashton Jones as Don Giovanni; Logan Dooley as Leporello; William Mouat and Rick Agster as Commendatore; Sara Kennedy, Ashia Barnes, and Stephanie Rivero as Donna Anna; Juan José Beltrán Carmona and Pedro Barrera as Don Ottavio; Kathleen Echols, Eun Byoul Song, and Stephanie Lorenz as Donna Elvira; Seongeun Luna Park, Alana Sha'I, and Taylor Consiglio as Zerlina; Minki Hong as Masetto, and Omar Howard as Miss Shangay Lily.

Spontini's La Vestale

October 28, 2023 at Gerald Lynch Theater

grattacielo.org/season/maria-callas-the-100th-birth-anniversary-la-vestale

Spontini's La Vestale has only been presented in the United States once before: in 1926 at the Met with Rosa Ponselle in the title role. It has never been seen stateside, in Italian, since. This semi-staged concert production, starring Indra Thomas as Giulia and Tahanee Aluwihare as La Gran Vestale, will pay homage to legendary soprano Maria Callas, who led the 1954 Teatro alla Scala production and would have been 100 years old in 2023. The production will also be available via livestream.

Conductor: Christian Capocaccia, Director: Stefanos Koroneos, Poster Designer: Ricardo Monge

Cast: Indra Thomas as Giulia, Tahanee Aluwihare as La Gran Vestale, Kyle Oliver as Cinna, Eric Lindsey as Il Sommo Sacerdote, Rick Agster as Un Aruspice, and Hyunsoon Kim as Un Console. Casting for the role of Licinio will be announced on a later date

About Teatro Grattacielo

Teatro Grattacielo is unique in New York City. With a full symphonic orchestra and chorus, world-class soloists and repertoire that is first-rate (albeit unfamiliar), its performances yearly have been an event that has been dear to the hearts of operaphiles since 1994. Teatro Grattacielo's performances of operas that held the European stages from the 1820s to 1930s-yet many of which failed to find root in the international operatic repertoire-demonstrate that these works have a rare beauty that is only difficult to appreciate because they are so seldom heard. Such rarities as I Cavalieri di Ekebù, Riccardo Zandonai's operatic treatment of Selma Lagerlöf's Pulitzer Prize winning novel "The Saga of Gösta Berling," caused a sensation in the audience, most of whom had never known that this intense, heartfelt music drama existed, and were privileged to hear it with little chance of it being performed again soon. Other operas, such as Mascagni's Guglielmo Ratcliff, Il Piccolo Marat, and Iris, Montemezzi's L'Amore dei Tre Re, L'Incantesimo, and Risurrezione, as well as Giordano's La Cena Delle Beffe amply show that the verismo movement extended far beyond the boundaries of the familiar warmth of Puccini, in a rich and varied tapestry of emotionally-charged music drama. For its 18th season, Teatro Grattacielo presented Italo Montemezzi''s lyrical masterpiece, La Nave, adapted from the play by Gabriele d'Annunzio, which had not been seen in the U.S. since 1919, and which was performed by the Teatro Grattacielo Orchestra conducted by Maestro Israel Gursky, in a specially reconstructed version taken from the composer's manuscript. In 2019, Teatro Grattacielo presented a Gala of Verismo works for its 25th Anniversary Concert. In 2020 has filmed Umberto Giordano's Fedora in collaboration with Global Vision and Beniamino Gigli, 100 YEARS at the Met, a dedication to great tenor Beniamino Gigli who's Met debut occurred 100 years ago on November 26th 1920. Both productions are streaming on our website. For more information, visit grattacielo.org.




VIDEO: Get A First Look At SALOME At Canadian Opera Company Photo
VIDEO: Get A First Look At SALOME At Canadian Opera Company
Get a first look at Canadian Opera Company's SALOME! A dance—perhaps the most famous one in history—precedes a macabre kiss and an execution in this opera by Richard Strauss. An explosive, modernist score propels the action, redefining musical storytelling.
Interview: Darren Drone & Chanáe Curtis of FALSTAFF at Opera San José Re Photo
Interview: Darren Drone & Chanáe Curtis of FALSTAFF at Opera San José Represent the New Face of Opera
BroadwayWorld chats with baritone Darren Drone & soprano Chanae Curtis, stars of Verdi's comedic masterpiece 'Falstaff' at Opera San Jose February 11-26. The 2 up-and-coming singers represent the new face of opera.
Hungarian State Opera Presents THE WOODEN PRINCE Photo
Hungarian State Opera Presents THE WOODEN PRINCE
On 11 February 2023, the Hungarian State Opera presents a Bartók double bill featuring two of his pieces that enjoyed their world premieres at the Budapest Opera House over a hundred years ago. The Wooden Prince is staged with a new choreography by László Velekei, whereas Bluebeard’s Castle can be seen in the 2018 production by the Danish star director Kasper Holten.
Houston Grand Opera Joins Forces with Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M, And Photo
Houston Grand Opera Joins Forces with Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M, And More For the Fourth Annual GIVING VOICE
On Friday, February 24, 2023, Houston Grand Opera (HGO) will stage the fourth annual Giving Voice concert in partnership with Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, the Houston Ebony Opera Guild, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas Southern University. The fourth annual concert will be presented outside the Wortham Theater Center for the first time, at the new Cathedral of the historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in the Third Ward, in celebration of Black History Month.

More Hot Stories For You


Hungarian State Opera Presents THE WOODEN PRINCEHungarian State Opera Presents THE WOODEN PRINCE
February 2, 2023

On 11 February 2023, the Hungarian State Opera presents a Bartók double bill featuring two of his pieces that enjoyed their world premieres at the Budapest Opera House over a hundred years ago. The Wooden Prince is staged with a new choreography by László Velekei, whereas Bluebeard’s Castle can be seen in the 2018 production by the Danish star director Kasper Holten.
Bronx Opera Company Presents LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This WeekendBronx Opera Company Presents LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This Weekend
January 27, 2023

The Bronx Opera Company will open its 56th season with the landmark musical LADY IN THE DARK, music by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ira Gershwin, and book by Moss Hart.    
Guild Opera Company Presents TOSCA This WeekendGuild Opera Company Presents TOSCA This Weekend
January 24, 2023

The great opera TOSCA will be presented by Guild Opera Company on Friday January 27th and Saturday January 28th at 7:30 PM at River of the Valley in Canoga Park.
Bronx Opera Company to Present LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This MonthBronx Opera Company to Present LADY IN THE DARK Beginning This Month
January 21, 2023

The Bronx Opera Company will open its 56th season with the landmark musical LADY IN THE DARK, music by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ira Gershwin, and book by Moss Hart.  Performances will be on Saturday & Sunday, January 28 & 29 Saturday & Sunday, February 4 & 5.
Wagner's LOHENGRIN Will Return to The Met Starring Piotr BeczałaWagner's LOHENGRIN Will Return to The Met Starring Piotr Beczała
January 18, 2023

​​​​​​​Wagner's soaring masterpiece Lohengrin returns to the Met stage after 17 years, in a new production by internationally renowned director François Girard. The production runs from February 26th-April 1st.
share