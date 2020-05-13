THE FLIGHT OF THE HUMMINGBIRD, An Opera For Children Streaming Beginning May 19

The Flight of the Hummingbird, an extraordinary opera for young audience composed by Maxime Goulet, on a libretto by Haida artist Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas and Barry Gilson, will be broadcasted online by the Pacific Opera Victoria and the Vancouver Opera, starting on May 19, 2020, at 10 A.M. PT, 1 P.M. ET.

The Flight of the Hummingbird will be shared on hummingbird.vancouveropera.ca and will stay available online all summer long!

A variety of activities for youth of all ages will also be available online for families to engage even further with the opera and its calls to action.

The Flight of the Hummingbird is a 45-minute chamber opera composed by Maxime Goulet. It was an instant success and many presentations were scheduled, starting with 120 concerts across British Columbia. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, only half of the tour was completed. However, composer Maxime Goulet and producers Pacific Opera Victoria and Vancouver Opera don't think this should keep children from enjoying the piece.

Based on the book Flight of the Hummingbird - A Parable for the Environment, written and illustrated by Haida artist Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas, the Opera is a call to action positioned in the context of climate change. In it, the animals of the forest are inspired to come together by Dukdukdiya, the Hummingbird, to save their beautiful home from a raging fire.

Composer Maxime Goulet works within various realms of musical creation ranging from symphonic music to video games. His classical music compositions, such as Symphonic Chocolates and On Halloween Night are now part of many orchestras' regular repertoire by leading ensembles such as the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, and the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. He has scored more than 30 video games such as Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade, The Amazing Spider-Man, and Iron Man 2. He is also the creator of the multimedia concert the Montreal Video Game Symphony.

During lockdown, Goulet has also developed a project named Micro Météo. This piece is a series of 30-second long poems written and composed by Maxime Goulet, sung by Jean-Michel Richer, and accompanied by pianist Christian Girard. The poems are beautifully illustrated by artist Emilie Goulet, making the series a piece that will last long beyond the lockdown. maximegoulet.com/micro-meteo/





