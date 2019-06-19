Stephen Lord Resigns as Principal Conductor of Michigan Opera Theatre

Jun. 19, 2019  
Stephen Lord Resigns as Principal Conductor of Michigan Opera Theatre

Michigan Opera Theatre announced today that its Principal Conductor Stephen Lord has resigned from the company, effective immediately. MOT accepted the resignation following public allegations of Lord's past behavior, which do not align with the Company's values and standards.

"Stephen has had a long and successful relationship with Michigan Opera Theatre, and we appreciate his artistic leadership, especially in his last three years as Principal Conductor," said MOT President and CEO Wayne S. Brown.

MOT's 2019-20 season begins in Oct. 12 at the Detroit Opera House.

Michigan Opera Theatre, one of the nation's most vibrant nonprofit arts organizations, is committed to presenting opera and dance of the highest artistic caliber. Founded in 1971 by Dr. David DiChiera, the company's mission is to serve as a major cultural resource to the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit. The organization is led by President and CEO Wayne S. Brown and Chairman of the Board Rick Williams. Visit the website at www.michiganopera.org.



