Springer Opera House To Produce Outdoor Theatre Festival This Spring

Citizens will see an outdoor theatre going up on the corner of Tenth Street and Second Avenue downtown over the next six weeks as the Springer Opera House creates an innovative way to protect their audiences and artists this spring.

"COVID transmission rates are inching downward in Muscogee County but patrons aren't quite ready to gather indoors yet," said Springer producing artistic director Paul Pierce. "We anticipate a continued downward trend as the weather warms and the impact of the vaccines takes hold. Meanwhile, this amphitheatre will give patrons a quality theatre experience designed for safety."

The Springer has repackaged its remaining shows as the "Springer Theatre Festival" and designed a comfortable fresh-air performance space with distanced seating, an outdoor lighting system and advanced video projection equipment, allowing the theatre to produce shows on a broad, thirty-two foot stage right next to the 150 year-old historic theatre.

Pierce explained, "We've adjusted the calendar a bit and scheduled seven shows between mid-March and late June. Six of those shows are musicals. Columbus Consolidated Government has been very supportive in helping us work through the permitting and rules to be able to pull this off. I'm very grateful to Mayor Henderson and City staff for all their encouragement."

The first production in the Springer Theatre Festival will be a remount of Singin' in the Rain which had to be cancelled when the pandemic hit last spring. That show will kick off the Springer Theatre Festival on March 18.

Theatre lovers will also have the option of seeing shows via web streaming, if they prefer.

Patrons can order single tickets or show packages for the Springer Theatre Festival by calling 706-327-3688. For details, they may visit springeroperahouse.org

Masks will be required to be worn by patrons. Temperature checks and social distancing will also be required.

The Springer Theatre Festival productions will include:

Singin' in the Rain

Broadway song-and-dance musical based on the film classic.

March 18, 19, 20, 26, 27, 28, April 1, and 3 at 8pm

March 21st at 2:30PM

Cotton Patch Gospel

The story of Jesus set in modern-day rural Georgia. Bluegrass musical.

March 24, 25, and April 2 at 8pm

March 27, 28 and April 3 at 2:30PM

Click Clack Moo

Children's Theatre musical comedy about cows who demand blankets.

April 10 and 17 at 10am / 12:30pm / 2pm

April 11 and 18 at 2pm

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

The Broadway musical set at the famous Chicken Ranch Texas brothel.

April 29,30 May 1, 6, 7, and 8 at 8pm

May 2 and 9 at 2:30PM

Planes Trains And Things That Go Zoom

Theatre for the Very Young show about transportation

(In the backyard plaza)

May 1 and 8 at 10am / 12:30pm / 2pm

Curious George and the Golden Meatball

Children's Theatre show about the mischievous monkey who enters a cooking contest in Rome, Italy.

May 28 and June 4 at 7pm

May 29, June 5, and 12 at 10am

May 29,30 June 12 and 13 at 2pm

Spamalot

Hilarious Broadway musical comedy based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

June 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26 at 8pm

June 27 at 2:30PM