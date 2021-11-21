Sir Mark Philip Elder Appointed Principal Guest Conductor at Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra

OperaWire reports that Oliver award winner Sir Mark Philip Elder will be a guest conductor of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra starting next year. The principal guest conductor spot is his through 2025. In a statement to the press, he said "It is a special pleasure for me to be invited to participate in the development of the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra and I am delighted to join in such an exciting time in its long history,"

Elder's conductorship will begin next summer with Delius' "A Mass of Life." Information on the production can be found here. His run as principal guest conductor with the Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra will run August 1, 2022-July 31 2025. You can read the entire OperaWire article here.

Photo Credit: Groves website