Sinitta Will Play 'Mama Morton' in CHICAGO at Dubai Opera

Chicago will make its grand debut on the Dubai Opera stage on Wednesday 5th January running until Saturday 15th January. Renowned singer Sinitta has joined the cast to play the role of 'Mama Morton' in the acclaimed musical, alongside Faye Brookes as 'Roxie Hart', West End and TV star Darren Day as Billy Flynn, Djalenga Scott as 'Velma Kelly' and Joel Montague as 'Amos Hart'.

The cast will also include Ishmail Aaron, Michelle Andrews, Gabby Antrobus, Delycia Belgrave, Joel Benjamin, Tanisha-Mae Brown, Daniel Clift, Callum Fitzgerald, Emily Goodenough, Billie Hardy, Aaron Jenkins, Liam Marcellino, Theo Reece, Hollie Jane Stephens and Harrison Wilde.

The idolised quartet of characters that are Roxie Hart, Billy Flynn, Velma Kelly and Amos Hart will soon be strutting their stuff - and all that jazz - while captivating Dubai audiences.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Chicago arrives in Dubai with many credentials, having landed six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy for its stateside adaptations and the show is also the longest running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

Don't miss one of the world's most acclaimed musicals! Book your tickets now at dubaiopera.com