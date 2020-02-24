Sarasota Opera Presents Alfredo Catalani's LA WALLY, Opening March 7

The final opera of the 2020 Winter Opera Festival is a new production of La Wally (pronounced "lah vahLEE") by Alfredo Catalani, a work not seen in the U.S. for more than 30 years.

In a village in the Tyrolean Alps, the strong-willed Wally resists her father's wishes, choosing to pursue an unrequited love. When the man of her dreams breaks her heart, a chain of events leads to tragedy. The work's lush and melodic music features one of opera's most captivating arias, "Ebben! Ne andrò lontana," ("Well, then! I'll go far away"), a sad and haunting song that was featured in Jean-Jacques Beineix's 1981 French thriller film, Diva.

La Wally will have six performances through March 22, 2020. Tickets start at $19. For more information, visit SarasotaOpera.org, call (941) 328-1300, or visit the box office at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.

Italian soprano Teresa Romano will make her Sarasota Opera debut playing the title role. Ms. Romano has performed at La Scala in Milan, La Fenice in Venice, and numerous venues across Europe. The huntsman Hagenbach, Wally's love interest, will be played by tenor Rafael Davila. A longtime favorite of Sarasota Opera audiences, Davila has performed leading roles with the Metropolitan Opera, Chicago Lyric Opera, Washington National Opera, Teatro San Carlo and other international companies. Wally's suitor Gellner will be played by returning baritone Sean Anderson (The Marriage of Figaro, Die Fledermaus). Wally's father Stromminger will be played by another Sarasota audience favorite - Young Bok Kim. Lisa Chavez will play Hagenbach's fiancee Afra. Stephanie Sundine - who played Wally in Sarasota Opera's 1989 production - will be the stage director, with Maestro DeRenzi conducting.





