Sarasota Opera Opens Its Doors To The Community For A Free Open House On Saturday, January 28

Learn about upcoming productions of Madama Butterfly, Don Giovanni, Ernani, and Thérèse.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Sarasota Opera Opens Its Doors To The Community For A Free Open House On Saturday, January 28

On Saturday, January 28th, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 pm, Sarasota Opera House will be opening its doors to the community for performances, activities, backstage tours, and more.

Throughout the afternoon, attendees can hear musical selections from artists, take a glimpse at costumes from a collection of over 55,000 pieces, watch make-up designers at work, and have the opportunity to stand on our stage in a behind the scenes tour.

Artists from the 2023 Winter Opera Festival will be available during the afternoon to share the excitement about upcoming productions of Madama Butterfly, Don Giovanni, Ernani, and Thérèse. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, visit SarasotaOpera.org, call thebox office at (941) 328-1300, or visit us in person at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota, FL 34236.

Sarasota Opera is entering its 64th Season of bringing world-class opera to Florida's Gulf Coast. The company was launched in 1960 in the historic 320-seat Asolo Theater on the grounds of Sarasota's Ringling Museum of Art. In 1984 the company moved into the former A.B. Edwards Theater-now the Sarasota Opera House. Since then, the company has gained an international reputation as one of the leading regional opera companies in the U.S. through initiatives such as the Masterworks Revival Series and the Verdi Cycle. The company's Sarasota Youth Opera is the most comprehensive Youth Program in the U.S. The Sarasota Opera House, which underwent a $20 million renovation and rehabilitation in 2007, has been called "one of America's finest venues for opera" by Musical America. Since 1983, the company has been under the artistic leadership of Victor DeRenzi and administrative leadership of General Director Richard Russell since 2012.



