Rima Fand's PRECIPICE Awarded Opera America Grant

The OPERA America's Opera Grants for Female Composers: Commissioning Grants program panel has awarded The American Opera Project $9,000 toward the commissioning of Rima Fand for the creation and premiere of Precipice, an object theatre/chamber opera. The grants support the creation of new theatrical works by women who compose for the trained voice and instrumental ensemble.

OPERA America's Opera Grants for Female Composers program provides financial assistance to identify, support, and help develop the work of female composers writing for the operatic medium, raising their visibility and promoting awareness of their compositions to the field. Funding for this program is provided by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Program for Commissioning Women in the Performing Arts.

More information about Opera America's Grants for Female Composers program can be found at

www.operaamerica.org/Grants

ABOUT RIMA FAND & PRECIPICE

Rima Fand:

Rima Fand is a Brooklyn-based composer, musician and vocalist with a passion for multi-disciplinary performance. She has created music for performances ranging from experimental puppet theater to large-scale tableau vivant to contemporary musical theater to clown shows. She has also played in numerous creative musical ensembles, including the raucous string band Luminescent Orchestrii, with whom she toured internationally for a decade, and currently Sherita, a Balkan-inspired acoustic quartet, as well as Hydra, a women's a cappella trio.

More information about Rima Fand can be found at www.rimafand.com

Precipice:

Precipice, an object theatre/chamber opera, sets an intimate story of one young woman's struggle to find her authentic voice in the epic landscape of America's mountain west. By drawing parallels between environmental and emotional damage, Precipice looks at how we are silenced and exiled, and at how we find our way to connection, both with each other and in the natural world.

More information about Precipice can be found at www.aopopera.org/precipice

