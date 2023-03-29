Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SAN DIEGO OPERA'S TOSCA at San Diego Civic Center Theatre

Review: SAN DIEGO OPERA'S TOSCA at San Diego Civic Center Theatre

A worldwide favorite in an outstanding production

Mar. 29, 2023  

An impressive set drew applause as the first curtain rose. It was a prophetic herald of the pleasures to follow.

The story begins with a light comedic touch as baritone Michael Sokol (Sacristan) combines his chores with sarcastic complaints about the state of the world, and the singer Flora Tosca's mercurial character is introduced in a jealous spat with her lover, the painter Cavaradossi (tenor Marcelo Puente). The story darkens when Tosca (soprano Michelle

Review: SAN DIEGO OPERA'S TOSCA at San Diego Civic Center Theatre
Michelle Bradley Stands Over Scarpia

Bradley) exits and Angelotti, an escaped political prisoner played by bass-baritone Andrew Craig Brown, emerges from the church in which he's been hiding and plots his next moves with Cavaradossi. When they exit, chief of the secret police Baron Scarpia (Greer Grimsley) arrives searching for Angelotti. He has a sadistic plan to arrest Cavaradossi for harboring the fugitive and threatening to execute him if Tosca doesn't yield her virtue.

The opera is based on a play by French playwright Victorien Sardou written for Sarah Bernhard, the most famous actress worldwide in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries. (It was such a huge European success that the incredibly fascinating Bernhard was able to buy a lion she named Scarpia for her growing private menagerie.) When Puccini saw the play with its complex characters embedded in a boiling plot of love, religion, politics, and treachery, he fought to obtain the rights as the basis for the opera that is now one of the world's five most frequently performed.

Soprano Michelle Bradley is a rapidly rising star who played the title role in Verdi's "Aida" here in 2019 and will sing it again a month from now on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera. Her voice is so strong, it soars over a forte orchestra when called upon, yet floats magically to the back of the hall in softer moments as in the opera's most anticipated aria, the second act's "Vissi d'arte" ("I lived for my art").

Review: SAN DIEGO OPERA'S TOSCA at San Diego Civic Center Theatre
Marcelo Puente

Argentine tenor Marcelo Puente made his company debut as Tosca's lover. His performance of the famous opening aria, "Recondita armonia," (concealed harmonies) made a compelling case that he should be invited back. And after the audience's reception of the even better-known aria, "e lucevan le stelle" ("The stars were shining"), it was clear he'd be welcome if he did return. Puente matches Bradley with an ability to move smoothly from warm lyricism to power, though in the opening night's first duet the tenor line was a few times only faintly heard against soprano and orchestra.

Like Bradley, bass-baritone Greer Grimsley has made multiple appearances in San Diego, most recently as a delightfully comedic Pirate King in 2017's The Pirates of Penzance. This is

Review: SAN DIEGO OPERA'S TOSCA at San Diego Civic Center Theatre
Greer Grimsley

the third time he has sung Scarpia here. It's a role of hypocrisy and commanding evil he sings and acts so well, I'm surprised at least a few from the audience didn't leap to the stage to join in as Tosca palms the knife that will kill him after he cruelly threatens Cavaradossi's life. (In his mostly black, Darth-Vaderish costume as Scarpia, he did garner a few jesting boos when he took his bows at curtain call .)

The San Diego Opera has outdone itself with its most recent production of Puccini's Tosca. The three major roles are sung by appealing voices with exceptional power; the company's chorus and the city's children's choir combined for thrilling moments, especially in the riveting Act I finale; San Diego Symphony musicians excelled under Italian conductor Valerio Galli, caressing the opera's most romantic melodies and offering glowing resonance in its heroic themes. The evening ended with curtain calls that brought an understandably pleased audience to its feet in enthusiastic appreciation of an outstanding entertainment.

Review: SAN DIEGO OPERA'S TOSCA at San Diego Civic Center Theatre

Tosca will be staged again on March 31st and April 2nd. Visit the San Diego Opera website for ticket information.

Photos by Karli Cadel



Photos: See Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Marilyn Maye & More at Encompass Opera Compan Photo
Photos: See Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Marilyn Maye & More at Encompass Opera Company's Gala
See photos from Encompass Opera Company's gala honoring Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, and Marilyn Maye.
OPERA America Awards IDEA Opera Grants to Three Projects by Alan Chan, Victoria Moy, Boni Photo
OPERA America Awards IDEA Opera Grants to Three Projects by Alan Chan, Victoria Moy, Bonita Oliver, and Olivia Shortt
OPERA America has announced the next cycle of IDEA Opera Grants (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access), a program that supports composers and librettists who identify as Arab, Asian, Black, Latinx, Native American, and/or Pacific Islander in the development of new operatic works and the advancement of their careers in the opera industry.  
Opera Naples Explores The Life And Art Of Frida Kahlo in FRIDA This April Photo
Opera Naples Explores The Life And Art Of Frida Kahlo in FRIDA This April
Audiences will enjoy an evening as colorful and enchanting as the surrealistic paintings and fiery personality of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo as Opera Naples presents 'Frida' Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4-5, at Cambier Park, 601 Park St., Naples.
VIDEO: New TV Spot for Terence Blanchards CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera in April Photo
VIDEO: New TV Spot for Terence Blanchard's CHAMPION at the Metropolitan Opera in April
Terence Blanchard's opera Champion, based on the true story of the troubled former middleweight boxing champion Emile Griffith, will have its highly anticipated Metropolitan Opera premiere on April 10, with nine performances running through May 13.

From This Author - Ron Bierman

Ron Bierman has performed on saxophone and flute in several college and other orchestras. He graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where his studies included music theory as taug... (read more about this author)


Review: SAN DIEGO OPERA'S TOSCA at San Diego Civic Center TheatreReview: SAN DIEGO OPERA'S TOSCA at San Diego Civic Center Theatre
March 29, 2023

WhaThe San Diego Opera has outdone itself with its most recent production of Puccini’s Tosca. The three major roles are sung by appealing voices with exceptional power; the company’s chorus and the city’s children’s choir combined for thrilling moments, especially in the riveting Act I finale; San Diego Symphony musicians excelled under Italian conductor Valerio Galli, caressing the opera’s most romantic melodies and offering glowing resonance in its heroic themes. The evening ended with curtain calls that brought an understandably pleased audience to its feet in enthusiastic appreciation of an outstanding entertainment.t did our critic think of SAN DIEGO OPERA'S TOSCA at San Diego Civic Center Theatre?
Interview: SAN DIEGO OPERA'S TOSCA at San Diego Civic Center TheatreInterview: SAN DIEGO OPERA'S TOSCA at San Diego Civic Center Theatre
March 20, 2023

Puccini is one of Michelle Bradley’s favorite composers, and she’s in San Diego to sing his Tosca for the San Diego Opera company. We were originally scheduled to talk in person, but a rehearsal change meant Zoom was going to work better for an hour discussion. “I'm happy to be back, and I know that everyone's happy to have me back because I've been treated warmly as always. They check up on me making sure I'm okay, and Southern California feels like a working vacation. After rehearsal I can have a nice walk any time of day. The ocean’s close, the mountains, beautiful views. I've made some great friends, and it’s a wonderful relationship to have. They seem to think I’m a star.”
Review: THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY at San Diego's Civic Center TheaterReview: THE SAN DIEGO SYMPHONY at San Diego's Civic Center Theater
March 15, 2023

Edo de Waart is now in his fourth year as Principal Guest Conductor of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra. In his long career he’s headed orchestras on four continents and taught in this country’s finest music schools. It’s no coincidence that his frequent conducting appearances in San Diego have coincided with the orchestra’s tremendous improvement in quality. De Waart knows what he’s doing in everything from Bach to his latest recording, a mystically moody contemporary symphony by Wim Henderickx  No wonder then that he chose works from three different eras for his most recent San Diego concert: The Chairman Dances ( Foxtrot for Orchestra) by John Adams, Mozart’s 23rd piano concerto, and Rachmaninoff’s 2nd symphony.
Interview Part 2: NICOLAS REVELES OF SAN DIEGO OPERA'S PRODUCTION OF GHOSTS at The Balboa TheatreInterview Part 2: NICOLAS REVELES OF SAN DIEGO OPERA'S PRODUCTION OF GHOSTS at The Balboa Theatre
March 6, 2023

GHOSTS, an opera Nicolas Reveles completed shortly before his recent death, premieres on Friday, April 14. He was visibly ill when I interviewed him in January, but excited and enthusiastic about the coming production. Part 1 of my interview described how the new opera came to be written. This concluding part covers the fascinating background and career of the man who his many saddened friends called 'Nic.'.
Review: THE SAN DIEGO OPERA'S PUCCINI DUO at San Diego Civic Center TheaterReview: THE SAN DIEGO OPERA'S PUCCINI DUO at San Diego Civic Center Theater
February 16, 2023

The big question for the evening was how mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe would do as the first woman in professional opera to sing the baritone title role in Gianni Schicchi. But the question wouldn’t be answered until the second one-act opera in San Diego Opera’s “Puccini Duo.” Blythe was first a contralto as the stern, unfeeling Principessa in Suor Angelica. This crushingly poignant half of the Duo is set in a 17th-century Italian convent where Sister Angelica has been living for seven years after her family banished her for the sin of giving birth to a boy out of wedlock. The one-hour opera builds slowly from a choir of offstage convent sisters singing adoringly of the Virgin Mary. From its first appearance the Opera company’s choir led by Chorus Master Bruce Stasyna sang with a solemn warmth consistent with the convent setting. When the sisters reach the stage, a monitor becomes the center of attention as she sings of a succession of minor sins and their punishments. Two sisters lose a day of holy celebration for arriving late to services, another is sent to her room for hiding two red roses in a sleeve of her habit.
share