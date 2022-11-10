Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: New York Becomes HOMETOWN to Kaminsky-Reed Opera About ICE Raid on Slaughterhouse in Iowa

HOMELAND TO THE WORLD, a chamber opera for three solo voices, chamber ensemble and chorus, seems more timely than ever.

Nov. 10, 2022  
Review: New York Becomes HOMETOWN to Kaminsky-Reed Opera About ICE Raid on Slaughterhouse in Iowa
Gaissert, Kelly and Duarte. Photo: Sachyn Mital

HOMETOWN TO THE WORLD--the 70-minute contemporary chamber opera by Laura Kaminsky and Kimberly Reed about the aftermath of a 2008 raid by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on a slaughterhouse in Postville, Iowa--is about as far from the Midwest of Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN imaginable.

True, they both take place in Iowa and HOMETOWN's local premiere at The Town Hall last weekend was performed just a few blocks away from the Winter Garden Theatre, where the current revival of the classic Broadway musical is playing. But that's about as close as they get (though the Iowans in Willson's musical have some prejudices of their own, mild by comparison and obviously handled quite differently).

Actually, HOMETOWN seemed closer to Verdi's DON CARLO being performed these days at the Met, proving that the most heinous racism, intolerance and government interference never seem to go out of style (see: our country today)--not as long as the indignities foisted on the population in the name of security and public safety continue. In this case, the piece focuses on the work of ICE--created to protect America from the cross-border crime and illegal immigration, by enforcing more than 400 federal statutes. Using these parameters, their raid here would be laughable--if its outcome weren't so horrifying for those affected.

Review: New York Becomes HOMETOWN to Kaminsky-Reed Opera About ICE Raid on Slaughterhouse in Iowa
Duarte and Kelly. Photo: Sachyn Mital

HOMETOWN, directed fluidly by Kristine McIntyre, brings the story to life through Kaminsky's beautifully modulated and distinctive music and Reed's keen observation and storytelling skills, with its cast of three singers plus chorus and the Sybarite5 chamber ensemble under conductor Tania Leon. It concentrates on the aftermath of the raid on the community as embodied by a trio of fictional protagonists who represent the groups affected by the incident.

The three soloists bring out the best in Kaminsky's score: First, Abraham Fleischman (the mellow baritone Michael Kelly), representing the group of Hasidic Jews from Brooklyn who created a booming business in Postville preparing kosher meat. Then, Linda Morales (the lush mezzo Cecilia Duarte), representing the Central Americans who illegally worked in the factory (there were others, from Eastern Europe and other areas), having been allowed to stay behind in the US when her husband and son were deported because of her American-born infant. These two bond as outsiders in the community and get some of Kaminsky's most potent music ("Blood" and "Anklet, Ringlet").

Finally, there's Linda Larsen (the compelling mezzo Blythe Gaissert), among the Scandinavian descendants in the farming community, who is trying to save her town from ruin after the ICE raid through its annual "Ag(riculture) Days" event. She also runs the local food bank, which gives her an opportunity to interact dramatically with Morales, as she finds only "Cans of Corn"--ironic in an area where the fresh vegetable is abundantly available.

They are backed up by outstanding work by a pair of choruses from two of New York's most distinguished high schools, Repertory Company High School for Theatre Arts and the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Art and Performing Arts, who are entrusted with choral refrains from Emma Lazarus' poem, "The New Colossus."

The chamber opera was commissioned by the Santa Fe Opera as part of a consortium of seven companies. (It was a co-commission with Hawai'i Opera Theatre.) Their "Opera For All Voices" initiative produces new American opera works that are flexible in scope and scale. In this case, from what I understand, Kaminsky had a much larger-scale work in mind, but it was considered too big for the program and it consequently ended up being created on a much-reduced size, which, to me, was unfortunate.

Although the opera starts out with visuals of the raid, its concentration on the aftermath and the specific effects on the people involved, I felt, missed some dramatic opportunities. Yes, the result is certainly more intimate and the stories of individuals certainly compelling, but the brutal attack of the ICE raid would certainly have added tension to the piece that I think might have been a stunning addition.

Nevertheless, HOMELAND TO THE WORLD helps keep alive a story worth remembering--and perhaps will open a few minds to some of the brutality that masks itself as "law and order."



White Snake Projects Offers 4 Short Holiday Operas In LETS CELEBRATE, December 10 Photo
White Snake Projects Offers 4 Short Holiday Operas In LET'S CELEBRATE, December 10
On December 10, Cerise Jacobs and her activist opera company, White Snake Projects (WSP), follow up their fall mainstage production of the poli sci-fi opera Cosmic Cowboy with the first installment of Let's Celebrate!, a new opera series comprising four short operas that supplement traditional holiday programming with stories that more closely mirror the demographics of the company's community.
San Diego Opera Announces Winning Proposals For OPERA HACK 3.0 Photo
San Diego Opera Announces Winning Proposals For OPERA HACK 3.0
San Diego Opera has announced the winning proposals of Opera Hack 3.0 have been awarded.
OPERA America Announces Winners Of The Inaugural Awards For Digital Excellence In Opera Photo
OPERA America Announces Winners Of The Inaugural Awards For Digital Excellence In Opera
OPERA America has announced the winners of the inaugural Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera. The Awards for Digital Excellence in Opera recognize the best work created for digital platforms by individual producers and organizations in the U.S. and Canada, in four categories: Artistic Creation, Education/Enrichment Material, University/Conservatory Projects, and Noteworthy Projects.
Review: Crutchfield’s Teatro Nuovo Breathes Life into Rossini’s MAOMETTO SECON Photo
Review: Crutchfield’s Teatro Nuovo Breathes Life into Rossini’s MAOMETTO SECONDO at Rose Theatre
Will Crutchfield’s gutsy Teatro Nuovo brought New Yorkers a chance to evaluate Rossini's MAOMETTO SECONDO the other day at Jazz from Lincoln Center’s Rose Theatre. Kudos to Crutchfield, who continues on his quest for the most authentic of the authentic in bel canto, even when the originals weren’t exactly smash hits to begin with. That includes MAOMETTO, which has had a quite checkered past.

From This Author - Richard Sasanow

Richard Sasanow has been BroadwayWorld.com's Opera Editor for many years, with interests covering contemporary works, standard repertoire and true rarities from every era. He is an intervi... (read more about this author)


Review: Crutchfield's Teatro Nuovo Breathes Life into Rossini's MAOMETTO SECONDO at Rose TheatreReview: Crutchfield's Teatro Nuovo Breathes Life into Rossini's MAOMETTO SECONDO at Rose Theatre
November 7, 2022

Will Crutchfield’s gutsy Teatro Nuovo brought New Yorkers a chance to evaluate Rossini's MAOMETTO SECONDO the other day at Jazz from Lincoln Center’s Rose Theatre. Kudos to Crutchfield, who continues on his quest for the most authentic of the authentic in bel canto, even when the originals weren’t exactly smash hits to begin with. That includes MAOMETTO, which has had a quite checkered past.
Interview: Inside Paul Moravec's 'Method' of Composing A NATION OF OTHERSInterview: Inside Paul Moravec's 'Method' of Composing A NATION OF OTHERS
November 7, 2022

When Paul Moravec calls himself as “a sort of Method composer,” in describing his work on A NATION OF OTHERS, commissioned for the Oratorio Society of NY, debuting at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 15, he’s likening his writing to the “Method Acting” technique: getting inside the heads of his characters, understanding their inner motivation and emotions, connecting his own life to theirs.
Review: How the Wisdom of Elders Influenced Musicians Davone Tines and Jennifer Koh in EVERYTHING RISES at BAMReview: How the Wisdom of Elders Influenced Musicians Davone Tines and Jennifer Koh in EVERYTHING RISES at BAM
October 18, 2022

In EVERYTHING RISES--a one-hour performance piece from African American bass-baritone Davone Tines and Korean American violinist Jennifer Koh that had its East Coast premiere last week as part of BAM’s Next Wave series--we see these two virtuoso musicians take control of their careers, with the help of their matriarchs.
Review: That Was No LADY, in Mtsensk or Anywhere Else, But Boy Was She Spectacular!Review: That Was No LADY, in Mtsensk or Anywhere Else, But Boy Was She Spectacular!
October 10, 2022

Afraid of Shostakovich? Don’t be. LADY MACBETH OF MTSENSK is a glory to behold, in Graham Vick’s knockout production, designed and costumed by Paul Brown, staged this time by Paula Suozzi, with Ron Howell’s choreography. And there were times when the music, with the Met orchestra under the firm, smart baton of Keri-Lynn Wilson, almost sounded like, yes, Puccini, while it was clearly expressionist as well.
Review: A Singular Sensation Returns to Philadelphia Opera with the O22 FestivalReview: A Singular Sensation Returns to Philadelphia Opera with the O22 Festival
October 6, 2022

O22, as Opera Philadelphia's festival was called this year, wasn’t exactly “something old, something new” but more like big fat sandwich cookie. On one side, there was a kind of “traditional” contemporary opera, Hosokawa’s THE RAVEN , a big filling of Rossini’s OTELLO opera seria in the middle, and finished with the Little-Waldman BLACK LODGE, a rock opera that was half ear-blasting concert performed live, half film.