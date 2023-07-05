Review: CINDERELLA (CENDRILLON) at Artscape Opera House Is a Magical Blend of Opera, Ballet and Dialogue

Everyone has been acquainted with the story of CINDERELLA in some way, shape or form. What not everyone has experienced is this timeless tale told through a mixture of opera, ballet and acting. Indeed, this self-aware adaptation of Pauline Viardot’s chamber opera CINDERELLA (CENDRILLON), presented by Cape Town Opera with Abrahamse and Meyer productions is a fun, sumptuous production fit for the whole family.

The opera opens to reveal a simple yet effective set, with a beautiful, giant mirror onstage, reflecting the performers, the action and even the outline of the audience back at us. Indeed, this is not the only meta part of the production. I will not spoil the other moments but there are some killer lines that, to me, are the most hilarious parts of the show. I love the offbeat humour in this adaptation – it works for both adults and children. Characters like Cinderella’s stepsisters, Maguelonne and Marmelinde (Janelle Visagie and Asisipho Petu) and Cinderella’s stepfather, Baron de Pictordu (Luvo Rasmeni) really bring the laughs. It certainly is a quirky production: when one mixes opera, ballet, dialogue, and magic, one ends up with this mesmerising result. I especially enjoyed Visagie and Petu whose physical comedy was hysterical.

Fleur du Cap Award-winning Brittany Smith plays the perfect Cinderella. Her soprano is hauntingly beautiful and her metamorphosis from oppressed, obedient servant into the belle of the ball is portrayed with elegance and grace.

Alida Scheepers as the Fairy Godmother is enchanting (literally). Not only is her soprano superb but her pointe technique is ‘on point’ as well. Luvo Lamani makes a regal and commanding Prince Charming while Van Wyk Venter provides excellent comedic timing as the Chamberlain Count Barigoule.

My favourite element of the show, without a doubt, is the little ones. This show features the most adorable cast of children from the Waterfront Theatre School, all of whom are between 8 and 11 years of age. They play Cinderella’s friends: the mice, rats, lizards and bugs, as well as young fairies. I am particularly excited about the representation among these young performers. They play their roles with conviction and their costumes are adorable. This is the first time I have ever seen bugs or lizards in any adaptation of CINDERELLA and I am a fan.

As always, Faheem Bardien’s lighting design is glorious and transports us from location to location without a clunky set. The rich, red hues in the ball scene are my favourite, as well as the magical orbs of light that surround Cinderella when her dress is transformed by her Fairy Godmother – this lighting is nothing short of spectacular and makes the scene. Just as noteworthy are Marcel Meyer’s costumes: opulent, glamorous and lush, these eye-catching creations are perfect for this fairytale. My personal favourite is the Fairy Godmother’s bedazzled gown – it is exquisite. Kirsten Isenberg’s choreography is equally beautiful. It is really special to see a mixture of ballet, opera and acting in one production.

Back to the staging, the revolving stage works wonders, especially in showcasing the transformation of pumpkin to carriage and animals and insects into coachmen and horses. I wish only that the transformed carriage, horses and coachmen would appear a few seconds later, after the pumpkin, mice, rats and lizards have completely disappeared offstage.

Admittedly, I was disappointed that the enchanted carriage was given so little stage time. It is so exquisite and magical that I hoped to see it return in Act 2, before it turns back into a pumpkin. Alas, it is shown only fleetingly in Act 1 and not again. Accordingly, I would also have loved to see the horses and coachmen transform back into their true forms as lizards, mice and rats after the ball.

Director Fred Abrahamse has delivered a breathtaking show that is visually and aurally captivating. Music, song and dance make this adaptation of CINDERELLA truly unique. What is more, the show is short and sweet which makes it a great first-opera for youngsters. The running time is 30 minutes for act 1, an interval of 30 minutes and then 45 minutes for acts 2 and 3 combined.

CINDERELLA runs from 4 to 8 July 2023 at the Artscape Opera House. Evening performances take place on 4, 6, 7 and 8 July at 19:00, and matinees take place on 5, 6 and 8 July at 14:00. Tickets range from R180 to R400 and can be booked via Computicket or by calling 0214217695.