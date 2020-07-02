Rackham Choir Announces Cancellation Of This Year's Performance Of TOO HOT TO HANDEL!

Yesterday the Michigan Opera Theatre and Detroit Opera House-Rackham Choir's production partners for Too Hot To Handel!-announced they would be focusing on small-scale productions for the 2020-2021 season, which means that the beloved jazz-gospel version of Handel's Messiah will not be able to be performed this year.

"While we are disappointed that we won't be able to proceed as planned, we agree that cancellation is necessary in light of the health risks performing could pose to our musicians and audience," said Emily Eichenhorn, Rackham Choir's President and Managing Board Member. "Too Hot To Handel! has been a hallmark of Rackham Choir's-and Detroit's-holiday season for the past 18 years, and we will definitely perform it again, as soon as it is safe to do so."

"Like every other performing arts group, we at Rackham Choir are working on a variety of alternate plans for the season in light of the circumstances, including possibly moving our fall concert to an outdoor venue or online platform," Eichenhorn added, noting that the group will also continue to run its High School Vocal Internship program despite the challenging times. "It is important for all of us-choir members and audience alike--to keep singing right now. Music has always helped to buoy humankind in difficult times, and although it is more challenging right now, it is simply impossible for us to stop singing."

Visit Rackham Choir's website, www.rackhamchoir.org, for more updates regarding the 2020-2021 season and to view the choir's recent online series, "Together In Song, Together In Hope."

