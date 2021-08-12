Portland Opera Updates COVID-19 Policies For Attendees & Ticketholders

Portland Opera has updated attendance and ticketing policies for the 21/22 season to reflect the company's ongoing commitment to safety and well-being during the pandemic. These policies will remain in effect for opera performances until further notice, to be reevaluated at the end of 2021, and have been developed in tandem with peer organizations locally and nationally.



All ticketholders, regardless of age, will be required to show proof of full COVID vaccination or of negative test results from a COVID PCR test (taken within 72 hours of performance time) for entry into the theatre. "Fully vaccinated" means that ticketholders have received their final vaccination dose of either the two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of Johnson & Johnson at least 14 days before the performance date. Audience members aged 18 and over must also present a photo ID. Trained entry staff will be on site at the theatre to review proof of vaccination upon arrival. All patrons, regardless of age, test results, and vaccination status, are required to wear masks inside the theatre at all times, except when consuming food or beverages in permitted areas. Portland Opera is working with Portland'5 Centers for the Arts to plan all details for reopening, and with peers as part of the Portland arts eco-system. Ticketholders will receive additional instructions about how to prepare for onsite entry activities and what to expect.

"Our patrons have stood by us through so many heartbreaking cancellations, postponements, and changes as we navigate COVID-19," says Sue Dixon, Portland Opera's General Director. "We care deeply about the wellbeing of our entire community. This policy update is a reflection of that care, and this decision is rooted in love for our community in crisis."

Patrons under the age of 12, for whom there is no currently available vaccine, are not permitted to attend performances in the 21/22 season, or until further notice. The company will work with families and educators for increased and accessible digital access and supporting curricula for arts and opera experiences.

With this policy change, Portland Opera has also created new flexible COVID options for exchanges and refunds, as a protection for patrons and ticketholders who purchased seats prior to this policy change, or who experience health complications and risks related to the pandemic. Full details can be found online at portlandopera.org.

Portland Opera performances in the 21/22 season will occur at the Keller Auditorium, Newmark Theatre, in addition to the Hampton Opera Center. The Newmark Theatre and Keller Auditorium are owned and operated by Portland'5 Centers for the Arts. You can learn more about their COVID-19 facility protocols and safety measures online at portland5.com.