Plácido Domingo's Name to Be Removed From a School in Madrid After Sexual Harassment Allegations

According to OperaWire, an initiative by Más Madrid and PSOE was approved to get rid of Plácido Domingo's name from a school in Madrid due to the sexual harassment allegations against him.

"It is not prudent that someone who has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse of power, that he himself has recognized, to have his name attached to an educational institution," said Rita Maestre of Más Madrid, according COPE.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) retained an independent investigator to examine allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination made by AGMA members against Plácido Domingo. The investigation concluded that Mr. Domingo had, in fact, engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace. Many of the witnesses expressed fear of retaliation in the industry as their reason for not coming forward sooner.

