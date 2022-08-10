Photos: Opera Meets Broadway In New Musical Revue THE OPERA! MUSICAL

Experience an unforgettable evening in the theater featuring a collection of the world's best known and most beloved arias from the world of Opera.

"The Opera! Musical" aims to bring the best of Broadway and the Opera House to new stages around the US. Part musical revue, part follies in the classical theater-style and all fun, the show is breaking down and disrupting barriers between genres with a message of the transformative power of music to opening hearts beyond words.

The show takes theater audiences on a journey from the expected to the extraordinary by stripping-down the four-hundred year old art of Opera (and everything you might think about it) back down to its origins; to transform it for the future.

Starting with an inaugural production titled, Vincerò- The Italian Opera Experience, Ascend Classical created an award-winning immersive experience for audiences by weaving together narratives and themes throughout; with each song building upon the last until every piece fits perfectly into place like a jigsaw puzzle made out of beautiful sounds. The result is something truly special that will draw audiences back again and again. Vincerò has appeared in Hollywood CA, Providence RI and Tampa FL.

Learn more about The Opera Musical at its website www.TheOperaMusical.com. Featuring Natalja Sticco, Diana Silova, German Gholami, Asuka Uchida and Tjaden O'Dowd Cox,

Photo Credit: Ascend Classical