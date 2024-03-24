Photos: First Look at Pittsburgh Opera's Production Of LA TRAVIATA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh Opera has released production photos for La Traviata at the Benedum Center, running through Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Check out the photos below!

The production features scenery Designed by Peter Dean Beck for Florida Grand Opera, and made available courtesy of Utah Symphony | Utah Opera. Costumes are designed by Glenn Avery Breed and provided by Wardrobe Witchery.

A courtesan among the decadent elite, Violetta Valéry knows that she will die soon so she lives life to the fullest. Only the love of the doting Alfredo can sweep her away from these sensual delights. But while she is a trophy to be won amongst the balls and frivolities of Paris, she is nothing but a scandalous “fallen woman” to genteel society. Violetta and Alfredo’s love threatens to bring shame to his family and ruin his sister's marriage prospects. In secret, Alfredo’s father presses Violetta to shun Alfredo and save the family’s reputation. Heartbroken and health failing, Violetta retreats to her old life of empty pleasures. As her illness worsens, will love slip away as well?

Verdi’s exquisite tragedy juxtaposes rousing numbers like the joyous Brindisi with heart-wrenching arias to create a shattering emotional portrait like no other.

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography