Photos: First Look at Pittsburgh Opera's IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE

Iphigénie en Tauride will be performed at the Pittsburgh CAPA School Theater, downtown, on January 20, 23, 26, and 28, 2024.
Pittsburgh Opera continues its 2023–24 Season with Iphigénie en Tauride. Composed in 1779 by Christoph Willibald Gluck, and based on Euripides’ great Greek drama Iphigenia in Tauris, it is the powerful Trojan War-era tale of a sister whose duty requires that she kill a man who turns out to be her brother.
The operas showcases Pittsburgh Opera’s award-winning Resident Artists.
Tickets are available online at the button below, by phone at 412-456-6666, or in person at the Theater Square Box Office, 655 Penn Ave downtown. Tickets for children and teens ages 6–18 are half-price. Group discounts, student discounts, and other discounts are available.
Emily Richter and Brandon Bell
Emily Richter and Brandon Bell
Emily Richter and Brandon Bell
Brandon Bell, Julia Swan Laird, and Emily Richter
Brandon Bell, Emily Richter, and Julia Swan Laird
Brandon Bell, Emily Richter, and Julia Swan Laird
Julia Swan Laird
Emily Richter
Brandon Bell
Brandon Bell
Julia Swan Laird
Videos
